During the opening of the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff argued his case for why the president should be removed from office before he has a chance to defeat the Democrat nominee in the November election.

Add it all up and former Bill Clinton adviser and current CNN commentator Paul Begala was impressed as all hell by Schiff’s performance:

Well… somebody’s super-impressed!

Begala almost sounds as if he’s swooning.

Or on years of “Resistance” Kool-Aid.

It’s hard to tell the difference between reality and parody these days.

