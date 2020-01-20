As we told you earlier, “gifted storyteller” Elizabeth Warren is one of two Democrats the New York Times editorial board has endorsed for president. However, by making claims like these, it doesn’t sound as if Warren is giving herself a full endorsement:

The Massachusetts Democrat who lied about many things (her heritage, her kids attending public school, her father working as a janitor, etc) just disqualified herself from the presidency.

Senator Warren should be thanked for helping voters weed out which candidates aren’t qualified to hold the highest office in the land.

Warren has yet to have a run-in with self-awareness on the campaign trail.

