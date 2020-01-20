The huge gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia was a triggering experience for many, mostly because of what didn’t happen (but that didn’t stop some from continuing to push the preferred narrative).

But something else happened that might seem like a foreign concept to some, and that’s attendees cleaning up afterward:

Well would ya look at that!

Hopefully they take notes (Narrator: “But they didn’t take notes”):

– Peacefully assembled

– No one hurt

– No property damage

– No riots

– Cleaning up after themselves Antifa's gotta be feeling pretty stupid right about now. https://t.co/g7so4misKv — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2020

Not only did these gun rights folks have the gall to be peaceful and respectful, those unimaginably well-behaved anti-hooligans even picked up their own trash on the way out. What is this world coming to? https://t.co/Hu8oYDfNot — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) January 20, 2020

As opposed to climate rallies where thousands of signs and piles of rubbish are left all over. https://t.co/kRCmEkouTw — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 20, 2020

It’s the literal opposite of the women’s march. https://t.co/kua0fkdJff — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) January 20, 2020

Law abiding citizens care about the impact they leave upon an area…Wish the "Women's March" polluters would have done the same…and they are supposedly "green"… — #LegislationNOW🦅 (@Sit4Something) January 20, 2020

Lmao the "violent racists" narrative about these gun owners has literally shriveled into nothing https://t.co/vLqb2xG186 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 20, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

***

