The huge gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia was a triggering experience for many, mostly because of what didn’t happen (but that didn’t stop some from continuing to push the preferred narrative).

But something else happened that might seem like a foreign concept to some, and that’s attendees cleaning up afterward:

Well would ya look at that!

Hopefully they take notes (Narrator: “But they didn’t take notes”):

Trending

Fact check: TRUE.

***

Related:

Stephen Gutowski interviews Virginia gun rights rally attendee who ‘just blew the doors off of every Democrat talking point on guns’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #VirginiaRally2nd Amendmentgun control