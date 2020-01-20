The huge gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia was a triggering experience for many, mostly because of what didn’t happen (but that didn’t stop some from continuing to push the preferred narrative).
But something else happened that might seem like a foreign concept to some, and that’s attendees cleaning up afterward:
Groups picking up trash off the road after the rally is over. #VirginiaRally #Virginia2A @ABC13News pic.twitter.com/RgMlQroE2N
— Caroline Eaker (@caroline_wset) January 20, 2020
Well would ya look at that!
CC: Women's March, Occupy Wall Street, Antifa, etc. https://t.co/dHDbcGZYH9
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 20, 2020
Hopefully they take notes (Narrator: “But they didn’t take notes”):
– Peacefully assembled
– No one hurt
– No property damage
– No riots
– Cleaning up after themselves
Antifa's gotta be feeling pretty stupid right about now. https://t.co/g7so4misKv
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2020
Not only did these gun rights folks have the gall to be peaceful and respectful, those unimaginably well-behaved anti-hooligans even picked up their own trash on the way out. What is this world coming to? https://t.co/Hu8oYDfNot
— Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) January 20, 2020
As opposed to climate rallies where thousands of signs and piles of rubbish are left all over. https://t.co/kRCmEkouTw
— Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 20, 2020
Compared to this https://t.co/SUME86H2dV https://t.co/6HszxznQya
— Mike Honcho (@RealMikeHoncho2) January 20, 2020
It’s the literal opposite of the women’s march. https://t.co/kua0fkdJff
— m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) January 20, 2020
Law abiding citizens care about the impact they leave upon an area…Wish the "Women's March" polluters would have done the same…and they are supposedly "green"…
— #LegislationNOW🦅 (@Sit4Something) January 20, 2020
Better than Earth Day. https://t.co/zEAfovGVvP
— Schültzie (@muffnbear) January 20, 2020
Lmao the "violent racists" narrative about these gun owners has literally shriveled into nothing https://t.co/vLqb2xG186
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 20, 2020
Fact check: TRUE.
***
