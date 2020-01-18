CNN has reported that they’ve obtained audio of President Trump giving a “minute-by-minute” account of the airstrike that killed Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, who the U.S. had designated as a terrorist leader:

With that latest twist, the blue check Resistance has returned to the Iran story:

After a week off, the media is back to covering WWIII again. pic.twitter.com/nAvSlxhLcO — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 18, 2020

And just like that, part of the news cycle is going to re-focus on the Soleimani story:

So apparently we now murder people who disparage @realDonaldTrump’s America. https://t.co/jqkzlXckq8 — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 18, 2020

"We killed him because he was talking shit about America" does not seem like a robust moral or legal defense. https://t.co/osA8kE11D5 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 18, 2020

The Marlo Stanfield Doctrine https://t.co/5fBjciQ9vs — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 18, 2020

I don’t know who has to hear this but “saying bad things” is not a legal justification for killing someone https://t.co/Ola43nC1kv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

If “saying bad things” about Donald Trump’s America is license to kill, I was closer to death in Las Vegas during #CES2020 than that vape pen experience implied. https://t.co/mSGTbOw15m https://t.co/S325nTRQz0 — Michael Hainsworth (@hainsworthtv) January 18, 2020

I'm not sure this strike was good policy. But I'd like to think we can put together a stronger case than this. https://t.co/VQlnp39FVR — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 18, 2020

Is “saying bad things” the same as an “imminent threat?” https://t.co/KZ6Shq4C4A — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 18, 2020

What is the justification for claiming this information is classified when the president is describing it to donors who pay to hear it? https://t.co/8hVzI1v9Po — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 18, 2020

Germans consider @realDonaldTrump to be the greatest threat in the world so sorry, you will now all have to die https://t.co/6lNUtPdRBL — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 18, 2020

Is it just us, or is the level of drone strike scrutiny gone up quite a bit recently?

So basically the standard Obama set by droning Anwar al-Awlaki. https://t.co/NDHZbKHVUF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2020