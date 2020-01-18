Joe Biden’s on the campaign trail in Iowa with the caucuses just around the corner, but Joe’s got a secret weapon: His ability to spin a yarn that flyover country folks can easily relate to:

Hey, who’s not going to get that reference?

Absolutely!

Soon Joe will be regaling everybody with stories about how exciting it was when the local theater first started showing “the talkies.”

Tags: 2020 electioniowaJoe Biden