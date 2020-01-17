In 2015, a lawsuit was filed by a group of children as young as eight years who organized as Our Children’s Trust. The suit sought “comprehensive, science-based legislation to return atmospheric carbon dioxide to 350 parts per million by 2100.” The legal effort stalled a couple of years ago, but has finally met its ultimate fate:

Greta Thunberg will be among those who aren’t happy about that at all.

The dissenting judge sounds like she is a lefty talking points machine:

That it is:

The judge might want to deliver this warning to the Obamas in their new oceanfront mansion on Martha’s Vineyard as soon as possible:

Wow, somebody alert the Obamas ASAP! Or maybe they already knows the Left’s panicked warnings are also pure hyperbole:

