On Thursday, some in the media had to breathe into paper bags after Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” on her way into a conference room. The Washington Post called McSally’s comment a “vile little performance” and a “chilling insult,” all while CNN demanded an apology to their congressional reporter.

Senator McSally has responded to CNN’s apology request:

LOL. Yep, that’s what McSally said on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News Thursday night:

Trending

That’s gonna leave a mark.

CNN has been begging for that wedgie on a daily basis for years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNfake newsManu RajuMartha McSallymediaMSM