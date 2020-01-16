On Thursday, some in the media had to breathe into paper bags after Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” on her way into a conference room. The Washington Post called McSally’s comment a “vile little performance” and a “chilling insult,” all while CNN demanded an apology to their congressional reporter.
Senator McSally has responded to CNN’s apology request:
“CNN should probably file FEC reports for their DNC contributions.” — Martha McSally responding to CNN’s demand that she apologize for pointing out their hackery.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2020
LOL. Yep, that’s what McSally said on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News Thursday night:
"I'm a fighter pilot! I called it like it is!"
Sen. Martha McSally scorches CNN — in a fun interview with Laura Ingraham — for their hypocrisy, doubling down on her criticism of Manu Raju, while them for working on cahoots with the DNC. pic.twitter.com/GD452PXpYk
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 17, 2020
That’s gonna leave a mark.
Someone find out who lit the fire under Martha McSally and put it under some more republicans.
— Arthur Puccini (@DesertMonkey4) January 17, 2020
@SenMcSallyAZ is the hero we’ve been waiting for.
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 17, 2020
CNN has been begging for that wedgie on a daily basis for years.