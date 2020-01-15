House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, held a press conference this morning ahead of a vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but that didn’t take place before Pelosi made some embellishments to the Ukraine call transcript and admitted this whole thing is about partisan politics. Speaking of partisan politics, Paul Sperry spotted Reps. Schiff and Nadler going above-and-beyond the call to push the narrative envelope:

Wow, if it’s that bad why didn’t the Dems put it in the articles? As usual, all that is more about something later this year:

Trending

What the Dems are trying to do is blatantly obvious.

The separate Democrat talking point that has no doubt been focus group tested is that anything short of a conviction will mean Republicans are complicit in a “cover-up.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald Trumpimpeachmentjerrold NadlerNancy PelosiSenate