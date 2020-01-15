Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, after sitting on the articles of impeachment so long they should have hatched by now, is finally sending the articles over to the Senate. This morning Pelosi named seven House impeachment managers:

Latest: Nancy Pelosi has named 7 impeachment managers, including Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler https://t.co/7fag2MavjH — Bloomberg (@business) January 15, 2020

“An impeachment that will last forever,” @SpeakerPelosi says standing with 7 members she is announcing as impeachment managers pic.twitter.com/I9FxCX45KY — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) January 15, 2020

Schiff? The circus is officially heading over to the Senate:

Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

The “privilege”? But we thought this was a somber and sad moment in American history?

Adam Schiff could be one of the first to be an “impeachment manager” and a witness at the same time. His sleaziness knows no end. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 15, 2020

The same Clown car https://t.co/uSDtwTGAPD — Harriet Watt (@tiredoflaundry) January 15, 2020

Schiff will certainly do his best to maintain a circus atmosphere, except the difference this time is that he won’t control the process, nor will Pelosi.