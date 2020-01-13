Rep. Rashida Tliab is supporting Bernie Sanders for president, and at one rally, the congresswoman explained to those in attendance the kinds of policies her young son advises her about:
At Bernie’s Iowa City rally, @RashidaTlaib boasts that her son Adam thinks the world is ending by 2030. pic.twitter.com/1O35Kn9O6A
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2020
"My son Adam is literally my policy adviser — I’m not joking" https://t.co/b5TC5gGdry
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2020
Adam, whom she decribes as one of her policy advisers, is 13
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2020
She also seemed rather excited to let everybody know her son thinks there’s a chance the world could end in just 10 years.
Gee, I wonder where he learned that? https://t.co/nGCC2gJvle
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 13, 2020
It’s a total mystery!
The simplicity of childhood has infected institutions that require adults to fulfill their mandate. What an embarrassment for a once great political party. https://t.co/2W2DXtZcdD
— Todd Salvo (@ToddSalvo) January 13, 2020
Her policy advisor is her young son. If you listen to her ideas, it makes perfect sense. https://t.co/gL6YM9GHuT
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 12, 2020
Mom of the year making her 13 year old son believe the world is going to end in 2030 https://t.co/mMY7ztaKNA
— todd. (@tsturk8) January 13, 2020
Why are these people gleefully scaring their children??? https://t.co/PCfQ8IsBvG
— Seth (@dcseth) January 13, 2020
Anything to accomplish their desired political ends.