After quite a bit of stalling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week. Democrats and the media had been saying that Pelosi was using her “leverage” against Mitch McConnell, but the Senate Majority Leader explained today why that never existed, and he also blew the lid off the entire Dem impeachment circus:

A couple days ago CNN said that the impeachment impasse showed “Pelosi’s power,” but reality begs to differ.

