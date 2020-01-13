On Sunday morning President Trump tweeted about former Secretary of State John Kerry and the Iran Deal that was reached during the Obama administration:

John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

On “Face the Nation,” Kerry said Trump’s tweet is a lie:

.@JohnKerry weighs in on @realDonaldTrump’s claims that the Iran Nuclear Deal helped fund terrorist operations: “The president’s tweet is a lie.” WATCH –> pic.twitter.com/4XhkeVqQ8I — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

Kerry trying to spin the claim made in Trump’s tweet was made even more awkward when he was shown video of exactly what the president was referencing:

John Kerry gets completely flustered when he is shown a 2016 clip of him saying that he knew that the money Obama administration gave Iran would be used to fund the IRGC.

Notice the lip smacking thing he does when he tries to come up with an explanation.

pic.twitter.com/PlWH4JOeFs — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) January 13, 2020

Wow, talk about deflection!

Kerry really wasn’t expecting to be held accountable here, which is revealing on several fronts. Iran deal cash absolutely did go to fund Iran’s terrorist endeavors. It was always obvious it would, & we are still dealing w the consequences. https://t.co/CBnqk0HfLi — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 14, 2020

Kerry was expecting Obama-era “journalism,” NOT Trump-era “journalism.”

so in other words, 'we can't account for every dollar we give them, and we don't care" — Free-da-Humans! I do not consent (@uman5819) January 13, 2020

