On Sunday morning President Trump tweeted about former Secretary of State John Kerry and the Iran Deal that was reached during the Obama administration:

On “Face the Nation,” Kerry said Trump’s tweet is a lie:

Trending

Kerry trying to spin the claim made in Trump’s tweet was made even more awkward when he was shown video of exactly what the president was referencing:

Wow, talk about deflection!

Kerry was expecting Obama-era “journalism,” NOT Trump-era “journalism.”

***

Related:

‘World class dissembling’: John Kerry says ‘little bit of money’ the Obama admin sent to Iran actually saved U.S. taxpayer dollars

Joe Biden and John Kerry hope Dems believe their new lies about the Iraq war

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ayatollah KhameneiBarack ObamaDonald TrumpFace the NationIranIran dealIRGCJohn Kerry