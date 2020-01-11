Our story begins when a reporter shared a picture of the acting Homeland Security secretary placing a plaque at a section of new border fence that’s being installed, saying all the border walls so far “replace existing barriers”:

.@dhs_wolf places a plaque that was welded to the newly installed border fence in #Yuma. The plaque marks completion of 100 miles of “new” wall system. Although, all miles installed so far are replacing existing barriers. pic.twitter.com/40wjs3Giu2 — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) January 10, 2020

When you read “replaces existing barriers” you might be thinking the two are similarly sized, but the DHS spox responded with a photo of what was being replaced:

So basically it depends on what your definition of “barriers” is:

When you read "akshually the border wall is just replacing existing barriers!" This is the kind of stuff the border wall is "replacing." https://t.co/oZ384XYdCL — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 10, 2020

We’re guessing journos like Jim Acosta wouldn’t bother to point out the drastic difference between the old barrier and the new barrier:

LMAO. DHS is trolling the fake news media. https://t.co/j4i9FFmKFf — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 10, 2020

Watching journalists getting dunked on is my new favorite pastime https://t.co/cxpWAjWdrl — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) January 10, 2020

OMG…this is absolutely hilarious

😂🤣😂 DHS..calling out fake news..

Love it… Thank-You @SpoxDHS

(You made my day) https://t.co/ELNCFqQBce — Neal Houston, PhD 🇺🇲 ⭐⭐⭐ (@DrNealHouston) January 11, 2020

“Hello, 911…”