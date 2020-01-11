Our story begins when a reporter shared a picture of the acting Homeland Security secretary placing a plaque at a section of new border fence that’s being installed, saying all the border walls so far “replace existing barriers”:
.@dhs_wolf places a plaque that was welded to the newly installed border fence in #Yuma. The plaque marks completion of 100 miles of “new” wall system. Although, all miles installed so far are replacing existing barriers. pic.twitter.com/40wjs3Giu2
— Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) January 10, 2020
When you read “replaces existing barriers” you might be thinking the two are similarly sized, but the DHS spox responded with a photo of what was being replaced:
— Heather Swift, DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) January 10, 2020
So basically it depends on what your definition of “barriers” is:
When you read "akshually the border wall is just replacing existing barriers!"
This is the kind of stuff the border wall is "replacing." https://t.co/oZ384XYdCL
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 10, 2020
We’re guessing journos like Jim Acosta wouldn’t bother to point out the drastic difference between the old barrier and the new barrier:
