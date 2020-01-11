Our story begins when a reporter shared a picture of the acting Homeland Security secretary placing a plaque at a section of new border fence that’s being installed, saying all the border walls so far “replace existing barriers”:

When you read “replaces existing barriers” you might be thinking the two are similarly sized, but the DHS spox responded with a photo of what was being replaced:

So basically it depends on what your definition of “barriers” is:

Trending

We’re guessing journos like Jim Acosta wouldn’t bother to point out the drastic difference between the old barrier and the new barrier:

“Hello, 911…”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallDHSDonald Trumphomeland security