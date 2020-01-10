As you now know, Nancy Pelosi’s bluff has been called and she’ll be forwarding the articles of impeachment to the Senate at some point next week. Perhaps the most disgustingly hilarious thing to come out of all this is a pledge from Sen. Chuck Schumer to find the “truth”:

Senate Democrats are ready for the trial to begin and will do everything we can to see that the truth comes out. https://t.co/hEwvnLF9Fx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 10, 2020

Wait, the truth hasn’t come out yet?

It hasn't already? WTF was the House doing then? https://t.co/tcZKhPFlSG — ozzie barreto🇺🇸🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@BarretoOzzie) January 10, 2020

The House passed two articles of impeachment and then Nancy Pelosi stalled them in the hopes they could find a “crime” after the fact. Now the Dems are angry because Mitch McConnell won’t let them continue to play their never-ending games.

What do Democrats know about the truth… https://t.co/cHAuQZRp9m pic.twitter.com/9oNOMrBxHf — Bruce Youngblood Sr (@BoBoBlood311) January 10, 2020

THE TRUTH — "I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired." THAT was Joe Biden. https://t.co/MljMQYiUGX — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 10, 2020

That’s not the “truth” the Dems are looking for!

It was up to the House to gather information and evidence. Then the House passes that information, along with any Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. The Senate then holds a trial to decide if the evidence provided requires the removal of the President. It's that simple. — Tony (@Kabal2710) January 10, 2020

And the Democrats are still engaged in a desperate search for “evidence.”