As you now know, Nancy Pelosi’s bluff has been called and she’ll be forwarding the articles of impeachment to the Senate at some point next week. Perhaps the most disgustingly hilarious thing to come out of all this is a pledge from Sen. Chuck Schumer to find the “truth”:

Wait, the truth hasn’t come out yet?

The House passed two articles of impeachment and then Nancy Pelosi stalled them in the hopes they could find a “crime” after the fact. Now the Dems are angry because Mitch McConnell won’t let them continue to play their never-ending games.

That’s not the “truth” the Dems are looking for!

And the Democrats are still engaged in a desperate search for “evidence.”

