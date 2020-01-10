During a press conference this morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that there was an “imminent threat” to U.S. embassies which prompted President Trump to approve the airstrike that killed Soleimani, even though a CNN reporter demanded clarification on what “imminent” means:

Reporter: Mr. Secretary, what is your definition of “imminent.” Pompeo: “It was going to happen.” 👏🏻 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 10, 2020

Former Dem Sen. Claire McCaskill obviously heard what President Trump said at last night’s rally and is outraged by something:

So how come Trump can tell people at a political rally that there were plans by Soleimani to attack our Embassy ….but that information not given to Congress or even small group of Congressional leaders (gang of 8)?

SO WRONG. SO OUTRAGEOUS. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 10, 2020

We’ll give McCaskill three guesses as to why the Trump White House might have avoided telling many members of Congress about the Soleimani strike, and the first two don’t count.

Because it’s POTUS’ discretion to whom and when such info is given. If you don’t like that, then use the power of the purse or IMPEACH!!!https://t.co/v1mZw6GFKb — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 10, 2020

Plus Trump’s rally was after the fact. Other than that, great points, ex-senator!

Funny, that information might have been given to Speaker Pelosi to disseminate if she'd have answered Vice President Pence's call… — Mark-12 (@YellowLantern12) January 10, 2020

That too.

Because some of the Gang of 8 are leakers and would have notified Iran!! — Randy Buckley (@G8TORBuck) January 10, 2020

Perhaps knowledge of Obamas bromance with crazy mullahs was a reason.https://t.co/WxQdLfi7l3 — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) January 10, 2020

Study the history of Democrats tipping off foreign intelligence about US attacks then get back to. https://t.co/WyFQFF0VWX — Jeff Burkett (@jeffburkett_) January 10, 2020

POTUS is the head of intel and can do as he pleases. Now go home and play with your grandchildren like your voters told you to do. You are no longer relevant. https://t.co/NSbcuE7UrI — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) January 10, 2020

Ouch!