As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi has said she’ll transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week. Here’s what Pelosi had to say about it:

By joining a resolution to dismiss, Sen. McConnell showed his true colors. Americans have now seen what is at stake in a fair trial with witnesses & evidence, and new evidence has emerged. Every Senator will have to vote: is their loyalty is to the President or the Constitution? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 10, 2020

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley can say the same thing in much fewer words:

Faced with our motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute her case, Pelosi caves https://t.co/1uG8Mkxx0e — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 10, 2020

Senate Majority Leader McConnell had been considering Hawley’s call to dismiss the whole matter for failure to prosecute. It became clear McConnell wasn’t going to capitulate to Democrat Senate minority demands, which left Pelosi no choice.

“Nuclear Mitch” does it again!