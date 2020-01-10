As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi has said she’ll transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week. Here’s what Pelosi had to say about it:

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley can say the same thing in much fewer words:

Trending

Senate Majority Leader McConnell had been considering Hawley’s call to dismiss the whole matter for failure to prosecute. It became clear McConnell wasn’t going to capitulate to Democrat Senate minority demands, which left Pelosi no choice.

“Nuclear Mitch” does it again!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentMitch McConnellNancy PelosiSen. Josh Hawley