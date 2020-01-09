As we told you earlier, House Democrats are getting increasingly frustrated by Nancy Pelosi’s stall tactics with the impeachment articles. Many Democrats have said it’s time to get the process moving and stop stalling, and earlier this morning that included House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith:

Q: “Is it time, chairman?”

A: “I think it is.”

However, Rep. Smith didn’t maintain that attitude for very long, and somebody obviously had a chat with him:

Sen. Ted Cruz might know what caused the fast flip-flop:

Gee, that was a fast turnaround! What happened (because “I misspoke” sure seems like a stretch)?

Yes, that’s probably the best way to sum up what took place.

