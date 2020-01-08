President Trump’s actions on Iran have of course brought with it a parade of former Obama administration officials describing why the White House’s actions are wrong and things were much better when “smart power” was the strategy. The latest is former NatSec adviser in the Obama administration, Susan Rice. Put on your waders before trying to walk through all this BS:

Susan Rice: Trump now has no leverage with Iran because “we are the ones who have precipitated this cycle of escalation unfortunately and we treat our allies under President Trump like trash." pic.twitter.com/iSol9l70Ku — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2020

Does Rice know who she used to work for and what happened during that time?

He's imposed massive economic sanctions on them. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 8, 2020

No leverage? They deliberately avoiding killing any of our troops after we took out their top general, our military power dwarfs theirs, and we're energy independent and don't need their oil. I don't know if it's even possible to have more leverage. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) January 8, 2020

Two biased hacks with zero credibility! @mitchellreports . Terrorist General dead, Iran response a calculated dud but left wing hacks spew Iranian propaganda. So disgraceful! https://t.co/fa63BdUpkR — Jeff D'Auria (@Jeffd1940) January 8, 2020

What planet is Rice living on?

From the team that gave us red lines and pallets full of cash. — Stu from Roanoke (@Studiuse71) January 8, 2020

Self-awareness is hard for Obama admin alumni.

Not sure why this needs to be said… IRAN is NOT an ally. How is this garbage being spouted by a former National Security Adviser? She can't actually think they made Iran an ally when they signed a "peace deal" and immediately started breaking the rules of it. — Anonymous Author of "A Warning" (@HotTakesOnly123) January 8, 2020

Trump must have released a Youtube video or something. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 8, 2020

The fact that Susan Rice still has any credibility with the media is truly amazing, though not very surprising:

This is the woman that was directed by Obama to go on 5 Sunday news shows and lie about Benghazi, where 4 Americans including our ambassador were murdered, being caused by a video. https://t.co/mUIonJPplX — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) January 8, 2020

And yet, as you can see in Andrea Mitchell’s interview, Rice is still taken seriously by the MSM.

Trump literally has full leverage now. — based bro 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@BasedBeachBro) January 8, 2020

Unbelievable. — Just June 🕊❄️⛄️ (@MissJitter) January 8, 2020

Obama bros just can't take the L can they …. — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) January 8, 2020

They definitely can’t.

Not surprisingly aired on the same network that re-reported Iranian propaganda claiming that there were 30 military deaths in last night’s missile attack. (The US recorded zero casualties.) https://t.co/lAzRoRHIH8 — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) January 8, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.