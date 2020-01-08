Many people credit law professor Laurence Tribe with being the architect of what’s become Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment articles stall tactic. Today, Tribe quoted Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin, and it caught some attention:

Admitting that Trump was impeached with the hopes that they’d find “evidence” later for the trial is really giving up the Dems’ game.

“Hope” is the operative term when it comes to the Democrat impeachment circus — that and “TDS.”

