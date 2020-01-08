Many people credit law professor Laurence Tribe with being the architect of what’s become Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment articles stall tactic. Today, Tribe quoted Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin, and it caught some attention:

.@JRubinBlogger is right: Collins “and other Republicans will face the real possibility that conclusive evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing will come to light after a sham trial. That would make for a disastrous, humiliating legacy.”https://t.co/VO5YYOCde2 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 8, 2020

Hold on just a second…

I thought there already was conclusive evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing. https://t.co/GdtVuUcDAr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 8, 2020

Yeah, what gives?

As in, there’s no conclusive evidence now? https://t.co/crS3FBdghI — varyar (@varyarpol) January 8, 2020

Weird, Democrats assured the nation they had enough evidence to impeach already. So this legal genius is suggesting trying and convicting someone one what evidence MIGHT "come to light" later? That's a progressive twist on the concept of justice. https://t.co/kgUHQsovhC — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 8, 2020

So, if there is no conclusive evidence now, why was he impeached? https://t.co/sfqv52vI3S — Kirk Dowell (@KirkDowell) January 8, 2020

Admitting that Trump was impeached with the hopes that they’d find “evidence” later for the trial is really giving up the Dems’ game.

Oh so there wasn't conclusive evidence already? Brilliant — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 8, 2020

Jen Rubin is literally never right. https://t.co/vQKraZyIoW — Just Sham 🇺🇸 (@itsShamsFault) January 8, 2020

A piece filled w wishcasting nonsense, better served up in some cheesy political thriller. Goes off the rails with this dreck: “Collins, as she was in the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, may deliberately choose to blind herself to evidence.” https://t.co/Vgpy4a3JAq — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 8, 2020

It would seem that if Jenn's fevered dreams actually became reality it would reflect poorly on the House who didn't subpoena witnesses, choosing instead to subject us all to hours of testimony from disgruntled state dept. employees who just don't like Trump. https://t.co/YbXhGZaBnc — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 8, 2020

Hope springs eternal — JRScholl (@jrscholl2) January 8, 2020

“Hope” is the operative term when it comes to the Democrat impeachment circus — that and “TDS.”