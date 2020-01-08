We’ve shared with you example after example of Democrats and the media sounding as if they’re spokespeople for the Iranian regime. But when the media won’t simply report it that way, we end up with spin like this:

Trump is trying to portray Democrats as Iran sympathizers for questioning the his decision to kill Qassem Soleimanihttps://t.co/CeM748b3qF — POLITICO (@politico) January 8, 2020

In other words, “Trump pounces!” *Drink*

Democrats portraying themselves as Iran sympathizers is *checks notes* Trump’s fault. https://t.co/5Tho4o8AiN — jackdaleydc (@jackdaleydc) January 8, 2020

They’re so predictable.

Nope, they portrayed themselves. Trump, like America, is just taking note. — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) January 8, 2020

He doesn’t have to ‘portray.’ Democrats are proving it themselves. — DucDave (@DucDaveAl) January 8, 2020

Iran, media and our @HouseDemocrats on the same coordinated message. Pretty obvious what’s going on. — Josef (@joseflopez98) January 8, 2020

Sure is.