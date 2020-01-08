We’ve shared with you example after example of Democrats and the media sounding as if they’re spokespeople for the Iranian regime. But when the media won’t simply report it that way, we end up with spin like this:

In other words, “Trump pounces!” *Drink*

They’re so predictable.

Sure is.

