On January 2nd, the U.S. Department of Defense released a statement, which begins this way:

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The head of a designated foreign terrorist organization was killed in an airstrike, but Bernie Sanders, currently a top-tier candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, obviously thought this was a fitting comparison:

Bernie Sanders compares killing terrorist who killed Americans to Putin assassinating Russian dissidentspic.twitter.com/LjQneyD1zg — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders just compared President Trump taking out Soleimani, a designated terrorist, to Vladimir Putin assassinating dissidents. pic.twitter.com/Fzs0jz4QRu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2020

No, Sanders hasn’t completely lost it — why do you ask?

Did not think this clip could be that bad but yeah it actually is, holy cow https://t.co/LDPDuFTV3w — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 7, 2020

It’s actually par for the course for Bernie, but that doesn’t make it any less jaw-dropping when he makes such comparisons.

Democrats are lost in the wilderness. https://t.co/P7MlYAcYaU — Ian Prior (@iprior1177) January 7, 2020

At least Anderson Cooper pushed back hard on Sanders’ ridiculous claim. Oh, wait, no he didn’t:

And of course, Cooper just sat there listening, as if he were contemplating statements made by a sane, patriotic person. https://t.co/i7R8mIrneY — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) January 7, 2020

And Anderson just sits there and nods in agreement. — K E V I N ⭐ ⭐ (@RealKevin63) January 7, 2020

We’ve come to expect nothing less from the brave firefighters in the U.S. mainstream media.