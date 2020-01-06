On January 2nd, the U.S. Department of Defense released a statement, which begins this way:

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The head of a designated foreign terrorist organization was killed in an airstrike, but Bernie Sanders, currently a top-tier candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, obviously thought this was a fitting comparison:

No, Sanders hasn’t completely lost it — why do you ask?

It’s actually par for the course for Bernie, but that doesn’t make it any less jaw-dropping when he makes such comparisons.

At least Anderson Cooper pushed back hard on Sanders’ ridiculous claim. Oh, wait, no he didn’t:

We’ve come to expect nothing less from the brave firefighters in the U.S. mainstream media.

