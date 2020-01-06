Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment circus continues under the House Big Top, and it shows no signs of letting up. The Speaker of the House is again pretending to have any pull whatsoever over what happens in the Senate:

Wait, what were those words she used?

That’s what we thought she said. Oh, and there one other she’s been rehearsing:

It certainly probably poll-tested better than the “quid pro quo” they dumped before settling on “bribery” (which isn’t even in the articles of impeachment).

This means it’s up to Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate, but she doesn’t appear to have run out of excuses yet.

But she sure likes to try and make others believe she does!

Pelosi passed two empty articles of impeachment and is now trying to look for something to fill them up with after the fact. What a farce.

