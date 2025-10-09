ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made a Peace Deal Sooner

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy

Zack Beauchamp is a name we haven't heard in a long time, but the Vox writer will be forever known as the one who claimed there was a bridge connecting the West Bank to the Gaza Strip. Twitter had a good laugh over that, and now it's time to point and laugh at Beauchamp again, as he claims that more of the hostages that Hamas took would be alive today if only Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel had laid off the military campaign and worked toward a peace deal earlier. 

Amit Segal is the chief political correspondent for N12 News in Israel:

The post continues:

The problem with the question of whether military pressure brings hostages home is that people tend to imagine soldiers breaking into tunnels to rescue hostages, which is not what happened here.

The question we need to ask is what made Hamas cave? There were two key factors. One is the existential threat it now faces. Secondly, and ironically, the push into Gaza City, despite opposition from the IDF chief and much of the public, alongside warnings that hostages would be killed in the operation, made Hamas realize the hostages weren’t as valuable as it thought.

Until today, Hamas thought it could play the hostage card and Israel would freeze. But the moment Hamas realized its view of the hostages was likely mistaken, and that the hostages might disappear, preventing Hamas from using them as a weapon, the terror group decided to end this now to avoid its total destruction.

That's a solid analysis, but Beauchamp has a different take on the situation:

That gets cut off, but it reads, "Why would Netanyahu do this???" And yes, he did the meme. Another (more plausible read) is this: Maybe if Hamas hadn't KILLED THEM, many more hostages would have come back alive.

That's gonna follow him forever.

A peace deal would hinge on Hamas surrendering and returning the hostages, which it refused to do for two years.

***

