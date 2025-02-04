President Trump Sees America Taking Over Gaza

While Democrats were having their temper tantrums out in the streets and doing their best to incite violence, President Donald Trump was working toward piece during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Perhaps the biggest news of the event was Trump saying that the U.S. would take over Gaza.

Advertisement

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aCqLl9Gwwn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025

Damn! Level the site and rebuild it.

Reporter: Will you need to send troops to Gaza to take it over and develop it?



Trump: "If it's necessary, we'll do that." pic.twitter.com/XFxvCMltFA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Trump Hotel and Casino in Gaza is coming soon pic.twitter.com/KW28u2IFMn — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) February 5, 2025

Trump’s right. The U.S. has the power to clean up the mess — John (@johnEiid) February 5, 2025





I am not tired of winning yet!



Thank you, President Trump! — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 5, 2025

AMERICAN STRIP — Georgia Patriot (@MAGANOAHUSA) February 5, 2025

MAGA STRIP 🇺🇸 — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) February 5, 2025

Did you just call a crusade??? pic.twitter.com/3RlmDmdojF — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) February 5, 2025

Make Gaza Great Again — 𝘿𝘾 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙚 (@DcLidstone) February 5, 2025

The US taking control of the Gaza Strip was not on anybody 's radar. Probably a great move. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) February 5, 2025

Trump’s right. The U.S. has the power to clean up the mess — John (@johnEiid) February 5, 2025

A lot of people are saying we should clean up America first, such as the damage in Western North Carolina and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Trump has his eye on Greenland and now Gaza, not to mention the Panama Canal. Some are calling it nation building as a bad thing, but wouldn't it be nice to have a proper nation in the Gaza Strip.

***