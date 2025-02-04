You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza
WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General
Hooray for Hollywood? Joe Biden May Be the Only Person Unaware He Signed...
Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't...
Intelligence Committee Advances Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI Nomination
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls Elon Musk a 'Nazi Nepo Baby' and Godless Billionaire
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registratio...
Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, U...
Hey, Tom Homan! Here's ANOTHER Democrat Politician Aiding Illegal Immigrants You Might Wan...
Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases
EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From...

President Trump Sees America Taking Over Gaza

Brett T.  |  8:20 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Democrats were having their temper tantrums out in the streets and doing their best to incite violence, President Donald Trump was working toward piece during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Perhaps the biggest news of the event was Trump saying that the U.S. would take over Gaza.

Advertisement

Damn! Level the site and rebuild it.


Recommended

You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A lot of people are saying we should clean up America first, such as the damage in Western North Carolina and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Trump has his eye on Greenland and now Gaza, not to mention the Panama Canal. Some are calling it nation building as a bad thing, but wouldn't it be nice to have a proper nation in the Gaza Strip.

***

Tags: BENJAMIN NETANYAHU DONALD TRUMP GAZA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin
Amy Curtis
Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't Know What It Does
Amy Curtis
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
Brett T.
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza
Warren Squire
Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt' Trump Admin Amy Curtis
Advertisement