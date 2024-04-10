Report: Red States Are Trying to Keep President Joe Biden Off the Ballot

In an entirely unprecedented move, two red states are trying to kick President Joe Biden off the ballot, according to Semafor.

Red states trying to keep Biden off the ballot, per @daveweigel https://t.co/ItqYBpy4id — Ben Smith (@semaforben) April 10, 2024

Advertisement

David Weigel reports:

Republican Secretaries of State in Ohio and Alabama have told Democrats that their presidential ticket might not qualify for their ballots, warning that the party’s nominating convention in Chicago will come too late to make their deadlines. “There are no exceptions to Alabama code section 17-13-31(b),” Alabama Secretary of State Allen said in a statement to Semafor, citing the state’s Aug. 15 statutory deadline. “If I do not receive a nomination from the Democratic party that complies with Alabama code section 17-13-31(b), I will not be able to certify the names of the Democratic candidates to appear on the November ballot.” In Ohio, the Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the state Democratic Party last week, warning that the DNC, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, would miss its Aug. 7 ballot deadline. The options laid out by legal counsel: Either the DNC would have to be moved up, or the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly would have to pass a law changing its deadline by May 9.

So what they're saying is that the Biden campaign is going to miss the deadlines to be included on the ballot.

Wonder where they got this idea? — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) April 10, 2024

if only this was true. — BowTiedReactionary (@bowtiedreact) April 10, 2024

I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell you! Where in the hell would they ever get an idea to do something so anathema to free & fair democratic elections. Reap what you sow. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 10, 2024

Paybacks are totally legit. Enjoy the rules you created. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) April 10, 2024

Ben, headline needs some work. This is not an attempt to be on the ballot. It is just a reminder of the deadline. Not sure why they are sticking with the date they first used because of Covid. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) April 10, 2024

So "trying to keep Biden off the ballot" means reminding the DNC of the filing deadline.

Actual Headline:

DNC Schedules Nominating Convention After State Deadlines



I'm your editor now, Ben. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) April 10, 2024





Strange how that happens. — Debunker of BS, Archie Debunker (@eX_ers) April 10, 2024

Hmm, where on earth would they get that idea? — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 🐗 (@dutchdalton992) April 10, 2024





No one is above the law Ben — Rusty (@rustyslamington) April 10, 2024

Advertisement

Better headline would read: Could the DNC miss several state deadlines, leaving Biden off the ballot? — 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕗𝕒𝕟 (@SlyguyDesign) April 10, 2024

Lawfare works both ways. — Mo (@MartitaO) April 10, 2024

What is funny is they aren't trying to keep him off the ballot. Because the DNC didn't look at the deadlines they created this issue with when they scheduled their nominating convention. Purely a DNC issue. — James Hicks 🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@Jhic709365) April 10, 2024

So what you're saying is the headline is completely false. No one's "trying" to keep Biden off the ballot. And Ohio really isn't a red state, either. But otherwise, everything checks out.

***