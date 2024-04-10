African American Caucus Pushes to Rename Francis Scott Key Bridge, Citing Racism
Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison
Ironic: Disney Files to Dismiss Gina Carano Lawsuit, Citing First Amendment
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted...
Axios Scoop: President Biden to Issue Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings
They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academi...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Exempting Blacks From Paying Taxes
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in...
Guess Who Finally Blocked Me? The Human Rights Campaign Decided They Could Not,...
Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in...
CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black...
'Amazing'! Here's Who Was Picked to Defend NPR's 'Journalism' Integrity

Report: Red States Are Trying to Keep President Joe Biden Off the Ballot

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 10, 2024
Sarah D.

In an entirely unprecedented move, two red states are trying to kick President Joe Biden off the ballot, according to Semafor.

Advertisement

David Weigel reports:

Republican Secretaries of State in Ohio and Alabama have told Democrats that their presidential ticket might not qualify for their ballots, warning that the party’s nominating convention in Chicago will come too late to make their deadlines.

“There are no exceptions to Alabama code section 17-13-31(b),” Alabama Secretary of State Allen said in a statement to Semafor, citing the state’s Aug. 15 statutory deadline. “If I do not receive a nomination from the Democratic party that complies with Alabama code section 17-13-31(b), I will not be able to certify the names of the Democratic candidates to appear on the November ballot.”

In Ohio, the Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the state Democratic Party last week, warning that the DNC, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, would miss its Aug. 7 ballot deadline. The options laid out by legal counsel: Either the DNC would have to be moved up, or the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly would have to pass a law changing its deadline by May 9.

So what they're saying is that the Biden campaign is going to miss the deadlines to be included on the ballot.

Recommended

Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.
Advertisement

So "trying to keep Biden off the ballot" means reminding the DNC of the filing deadline.



Advertisement

So what you're saying is the headline is completely false. No one's "trying" to keep Biden off the ballot. And Ohio really isn't a red state, either. But otherwise, everything checks out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BALLOTS DAVE WEIGEL JOE BIDEN RED STATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted and Killed by Police
Chad Felix Greene
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants
Doug P.
CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man
Brett T.
Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison
Brett T.
Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT DOWN
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters Brett T.
Advertisement