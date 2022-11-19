You know it’s a big deal with the entire New York Times editorial board attributes an opinion piece to itself. This isn’t just a columnist or a guest op-op; this is the paper itself. And the Times says the problem with trying to eliminate white supremacy-driven domestic terrorism in the United States is to begin to look at it as a global problem. The mass shooter in Buffalo in May was allegedly drawn to the manifesto left by the gunman who killed 51 people and wounded more than 40 others at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the year before. The Daily Beast, however, blamed the Buffalo shooting in part on the “right-wing freakout” over the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. Talia Lavin in Rolling Stone placed some of the blame on “anti-trans demagogue” Abigail Shrier. Rolling Stone’s headline: “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t a ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s a Mainstream Republican.”

So there are no lone wolves … except maybe the guy who shot Steve Scalise. But that wasn’t over white supremacy.

The Times editorial board writes:

The atomized nature of the global white extremist movement has also obscured the public’s understanding of the nature of their cause and led to policy prescriptions that aren’t enough to address the scope of the threat. Thoughts and prayers alone will not solve the problem, nor will better mental health care, important though all those things are. One missing piece of any solution is acknowledging that right-wing extremist violence in the United States is part of a global phenomenon and should be treated that way.

There has been a steady rise in political violence in the United States in the years since Donald Trump became president. Threats against sitting members of Congress have skyrocketed. The husband of the speaker of the House was assaulted in his home by a man wielding a hammer. This year, venues from school board meetings to libraries have been the sites of physical clashes. The majority of the political violence in the past few years has come from right-wing extremists, experts say.

The country cannot accept violence as a method of mediating its political disagreements. There are steps the United States should take now, including cracking down on illegal right-wing paramilitary groups and weeding extremists out of positions of power in law enforcement and the military. Extremists succeed when they have access to power — be that positions of power, the sympathy of those in power or a voice in the national conversation. They should be denied all three.

The majority of the political violence in the past few years has come from right-wing extremists … “experts” say. Um, OK.

So what’s the solution to these white supremacist terrorist attacks at school board meetings? “Most important, if lawmakers and ordinary Americans make a concerted effort to drive extremist rhetoric out of mainstream politics, the influence of these groups will again fade.”

So, Trump.

***

Editor’s Note:

