You know it’s a big deal with the entire New York Times editorial board attributes an opinion piece to itself. This isn’t just a columnist or a guest op-op; this is the paper itself. And the Times says the problem with trying to eliminate white supremacy-driven domestic terrorism in the United States is to begin to look at it as a global problem. The mass shooter in Buffalo in May was allegedly drawn to the manifesto left by the gunman who killed 51 people and wounded more than 40 others at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the year before. The Daily Beast, however, blamed the Buffalo shooting in part on the “right-wing freakout” over the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. Talia Lavin in Rolling Stone placed some of the blame on “anti-trans demagogue” Abigail Shrier. Rolling Stone’s headline: “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t a ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s a Mainstream Republican.”

So there are no lone wolves … except maybe the guy who shot Steve Scalise. But that wasn’t over white supremacy.

In Opinion There are no lone wolves, writes The New York Times editorial board. America must recognize that violent white supremacy is a global problem. https://t.co/OVjwj6qcep — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 19, 2022

The Times editorial board writes:

The atomized nature of the global white extremist movement has also obscured the public’s understanding of the nature of their cause and led to policy prescriptions that aren’t enough to address the scope of the threat. Thoughts and prayers alone will not solve the problem, nor will better mental health care, important though all those things are. One missing piece of any solution is acknowledging that right-wing extremist violence in the United States is part of a global phenomenon and should be treated that way. There has been a steady rise in political violence in the United States in the years since Donald Trump became president. Threats against sitting members of Congress have skyrocketed. The husband of the speaker of the House was assaulted in his home by a man wielding a hammer. This year, venues from school board meetings to libraries have been the sites of physical clashes. The majority of the political violence in the past few years has come from right-wing extremists, experts say. The country cannot accept violence as a method of mediating its political disagreements. There are steps the United States should take now, including cracking down on illegal right-wing paramilitary groups and weeding extremists out of positions of power in law enforcement and the military. Extremists succeed when they have access to power — be that positions of power, the sympathy of those in power or a voice in the national conversation. They should be denied all three.

The majority of the political violence in the past few years has come from right-wing extremists … “experts” say. Um, OK.

Negative — i’ve seen it all to know that i’ve seen too much (@JayWEf1) November 19, 2022

As a political scientist, "violent white supremacy" – as vs disease epidemics, Islamic terrorism, war, climate, etc – is literally one of the least significant "global problems" imaginable. State-side, we're talking about an annual death toll here of maybe 10. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 19, 2022

such a phenomenon that it hardly exists — penga pequeño (@BuseySirhag) November 19, 2022

I teach this point as an example of the most cliche points in terrorism analysis. Seriously, I have a module on this cliche. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 19, 2022

Not sure this stuff still works in Nov 2022. — Retarggot (@tinylittlesmal1) November 19, 2022

"America must recognize that violent white supremacy is a global problem" Wait until the NYT finds out who we're funding in Ukraine … They know though, they just are covering it up. — Justin Edwards (@WolvesWin2022) November 19, 2022

The newspaper of Sarah Jeong.

The newspaper of 1619.

The newspaper of Chuck Blow.

The newspaper of Jason Blair.

The newspaper of Michael Eric Dyson.

The newspaper of Waloter Duranty.

The newspaper of David Halberstam. Indeed, there are no lone wolves. — Tubbs Filkin (@FilkinTubbs) November 19, 2022

More of this fantasy bullshit? — CN (@comp_napper) November 19, 2022

This is where you see a group of elites who handpicked a certain data point and proceeded to convince each other that this is real. I asked many Democrat friends, minorities mostly, none see this as a big problem because they can't cite any example. Smollett did a lot of harm. — RT🇺🇲 (@rtoh) November 19, 2022

From the people who brought you, “The Nazis Next Door”🤦🏽‍♂️ — Joan Walton (@HandibodeJ) November 19, 2022

Yes, that white Antifa organization scared the nation in summer of 2020. How many have been arrested? Has the FBI infiltrated that group? — Sweet Liberty (@m78169432) November 19, 2022

Dumbest take ever. Stop making stuff up. — dpatpace (@dpatpace1) November 19, 2022

So what’s the solution to these white supremacist terrorist attacks at school board meetings? “Most important, if lawmakers and ordinary Americans make a concerted effort to drive extremist rhetoric out of mainstream politics, the influence of these groups will again fade.”

So, Trump.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Loser blames white women for voting to preserve white supremacy in North Carolina https://t.co/rCeLnXIDsz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 14, 2022