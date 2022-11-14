So we didn’t get a Red Tsunami or a Red Wave … ABC News, we hate to admit, had it right when they said we might be seeing a “red mirage” on election night that would dissipate over the weeks as mail-in and dropbox ballots were tallied.

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden told Chinese dictator Xi Jinping that Democrats had “won,” while Republicans, who believe in “political violence and voter intimidation,” had lost. But Republicans did flip the House — barely, but it’s still a big f’n deal, as Biden would say.

With our latest three calls for Republicans in New York, Decision Desk HQ's current U.S. House tally is updated to 215 projected Republican seats to 201 projected Democratic seats. Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/djVcBSmGtd — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 14, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨 Republicans are now projected to win control of the United State House of Representatives, after gaining 7 seats, 2 more than they needed to win control of the chamber. pic.twitter.com/yFZ9lz1riP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2022

Seven seats?

JUST shy of the 40 seats I predicted. #NailedIt https://t.co/nWhqM0g7Mm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 14, 2022

Yeah, we were shooting for 40.

I've seen enough: Brandon Williams (R) defeats Francis Conole (D) in #NY22. Another critical seat for a narrow GOP House majority. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022

NBC called the House for the Republicans this morning. And yet Steve Kornacki is at the board explaining why the GOP is *likely* to win because they're on track to flip 3 more distracts. No mention of the projection. Did the network retract it? — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) November 14, 2022

We’ll take a projection, because who knows how many more days it will be until the votes are finally tallied. So much for the Democrats’ promise to codify Roe v. Wade if they held Congress. Missed it by that much.

Let’s go Brandon! — Mike (@mzwats) November 14, 2022

All of these house seats are coming from NY and CA!! — Noah Samuels (@Flood1976) November 14, 2022

Zeldin didn’t win the governorship, but he brought out Republican voters in New York.

Awesome — Mike Jones (@MikeJones07079) November 14, 2022

Based — Scooby Doo 🐳 (@neocon4ronpaul) November 14, 2022

We're really cookin' now folks…. — Jake Wilde (@PragmaticDude) November 14, 2022

I'll believe it when I see it. — VirginiaSlim (@redpack57) November 14, 2022

So we’ll be getting a new Speaker? Someone’s going to have to pry the gavel out of Nancy Pelosi’s bony hands? That’s awesome.

If we win the House with 219 expect the media-run scandal making machine to crank into high gear. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) November 14, 2022

Here’s to two years of glorious gridlock.

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

Related:

The terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD GOP establishment has some ‘splainin to dohttps://t.co/FMn7BMh2LH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 14, 2022