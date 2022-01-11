Democrats (and the media; we know, same thing) know how to zero in on something and make it into headlines across the country. When Georgia passed its new voting legislation that was so restrictive Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game in protest, the big talking point was that it made it illegal to pass out water and food to people waiting in line to vote. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler even did a piece claiming, “No, Delaware doesn’t specifically prohibit food or water at the polls like Georgia.” Like Georgia?

Yes, Georgia made it illegal for campaign workers to hand out free food and water to people waiting in line to vote, but there was no restriction on the polling place, for example, handing out water to people. So of course Vice President Kamala Harris zeroed in on that lie in her “voting rights” speech Tuesday, saying there was “nothing normal” about making it illegal to hand out free food.

HARRIS: "There is nothing normal about a law that makes it illegal to pass out water or food to people standing in long voting lines." pic.twitter.com/v6kNrwNyEV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

Oh yes it is, when you are passing out the water & food while soliciting votes for any candidate. — Frank Huggins (@fah43) January 11, 2022

It’s voter suppression to let people dehydrate while waiting in line to vote.

There's also no law that makes passing out food or water in voting lines, illegal https://t.co/pzWqDLedWA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 11, 2022

There would be if a Republican candidate’s campaign workers were handing out slices of pizza.

Yeah, right…I would love to see MSNBC's coverage when Republicans pass out food and water to people standing in voting lines. — Jessica Larsen (@vekkpakk) January 11, 2022

False, why do they lie — Tif ✝️ 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) January 11, 2022

Not true — Matthew Young (@matthewyoung31) January 11, 2022

There is no law that makes it illegal. She is shouting at clouds. — nobodyimportant (he/haw/ho) (@nosoloco) January 11, 2022

There is no such law. — Jeff Smith (@nattyboh) January 11, 2022

That’s a lie… it’s perfectly fine to handout water.., just not water with campaign material on it… — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 11, 2022

This is an oft-repeated lie. — Sparking bloodborne Graham 🇺🇲 (@FlyNavyES3) January 11, 2022

There's no law at all that makes it illegal to pass out water or food in voting lines, excepting the 100' closest to the polling station. — Doctor PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) January 11, 2022

And poll workers can distribute water in that area. — P M (@wahoorad) January 11, 2022

Poll workers are allowed to pass out food and water. Any outside influence from any party is not permitted, so that’s why only poll workers are allowed to pass out food and water. — Steven B Stinnett (Stewy) (@Stewy47772039) January 11, 2022

They're still going with this? — Evil Gronk (@EvilGronk) January 11, 2022

Wow, they’re reaching. I know I can’t vote unless someone hands me a burger first. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — NotMyPresident 🛑 (@Doembon) January 11, 2022

Then, why not just hand out money? — Matthew Gay (@SaveByLessard) January 11, 2022

I genuinely wonder if they know this. Like … do they make propaganda, then wait a few months a believe the propaganda that they made? Is this a continuous loop? — Shea God of Butter McManus (@szcitizen) January 11, 2022

Why are they even in GA dumping lies on the state? Both the senators are "D" votes. — aSinnerSaved (@aSinnerSaved3) January 11, 2022

Annnd the president repeats this lie. And mentions the Bible while doing it. Shameless. — SomeGuyinFL (@davidmachina51) January 11, 2022

@KamalaHarris there is nothing in the GA law that says its illegal to hand out food and water….Just like your daily briefings, you should read the law! — BigJohntheHedgieHunter (@HedgieWarrior) January 11, 2022

Why would people be giving out free water & food unless they're trying to influence votes? Normal people would be *selling* the water & food to people on line. — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) January 11, 2022

They can’t just argue on the merits because the merits are weak. It’s not that those things can’t be given out, just not within 150 feet of the polling place. Now explain how that inhibits voting rights?? Are certain people thirstier and hungrier than others?? — Jay W (@jaywhip) January 11, 2022

They haven't uttered a peep about voting rights in 9 months. Now 250 years of Constitutional rules need to be urgently scrapped to pass another ridiculous bill. No one believes a word they say. — Alex Cartwright (@cartyalex82) January 11, 2022

I usually just take my own. — Libbylee (@Libbylee721) January 11, 2022

Good plan.

You aren't surprised they are misleading Americans are you? — scott sullivan (@ScottSully1968) January 11, 2022

There’s nothing normal about ballot harvesting, mailing out tens of millions of ballots and not confirming where they’re going, or letting illegals vote but here we are, Kamala — Jonathan Hunter (@Jonathan9Hunter) January 11, 2022

We’ve got some great ideas from these replies … have the Republican candidate’s staffers hand out money to people in line.

