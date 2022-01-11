Democrats (and the media; we know, same thing) know how to zero in on something and make it into headlines across the country. When Georgia passed its new voting legislation that was so restrictive Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game in protest, the big talking point was that it made it illegal to pass out water and food to people waiting in line to vote. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler even did a piece claiming, “No, Delaware doesn’t specifically prohibit food or water at the polls like Georgia.” Like Georgia?

Yes, Georgia made it illegal for campaign workers to hand out free food and water to people waiting in line to vote, but there was no restriction on the polling place, for example, handing out water to people. So of course Vice President Kamala Harris zeroed in on that lie in her “voting rights” speech Tuesday, saying there was “nothing normal” about making it illegal to hand out free food.

It’s voter suppression to let people dehydrate while waiting in line to vote.

There would be if a Republican candidate’s campaign workers were handing out slices of pizza.

