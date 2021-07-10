President Biden had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, and maybe we’re just missing it, but this tweet makes it sound like Biden has just discovered the telephone.
Biden said he and Putin have "set up a means of communications now, on a regular basis, to be able to communicate with one another, when each of us thinks something's happening in the other country that affects the home country."
Phone call "went well and I'm optimistic," he said pic.twitter.com/D4lNtZ6NG2
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 9, 2021
It sounds like Biden and Putin are getting pretty comfy, setting up regular communications.
— Adam McLane (@mclanea) July 9, 2021
Sounds like collusion
— David Me (@RebootingDavid) July 9, 2021
Biden’s been pretty tough on Russia, what with giving the go-ahead for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and freezing military aid to Ukraine.
There is just something fundamentally wrong with that
— Fernando Rendon (@FernandoSVZLA) July 9, 2021
This sounds like collusion. Time to impeach.
— Angela Mc Vey (@Ang_n_Keith) July 9, 2021
Trump getting along with Putin = bad.
Biden getting along with Putin = good.
Logic = 🤯
— Josh Dolin (@jDaz) July 9, 2021
I assume this means that Putin has potentially damaging info on either Biden or Hunter? This warm and fuzzy relationship sounds incredibly suspicious.
— DC United (@MSMInsider) July 9, 2021
Biden is a Russian Asset.
— Char A (@CriticalZaku) July 9, 2021
Isn’t this treason? I think that’s what you called a couple of years ago. Right???
— tsaipod (@TammyTsai365) July 9, 2021
I remember the media called this treasonous not too long ago
— Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) July 9, 2021
What does Putin have on Biden?
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 9, 2021
Notice the curious lack of:
– Screeching media
– Demands for the call's transcripts
– Accusations that Biden is a Russian asset
— Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) July 9, 2021
Collusion! Impeach!
— SumoWonderDog (@sumo_wonder) July 10, 2021
C'mon man! I mean, Biden did get his buddy a pipeline!
— Biden is a pedo. (@smiley71616610) July 9, 2021
Maybe it’s a big red phone on his desk. Or a Jitterbug with those really big numbers.
That's the collusion you guys went on and on about Trump having, even though that wasn't true.
— I didn't vote for the moron and the prozzy. (@moctodrettiwtta) July 10, 2021
Russian collusion but liberal media doesn't care
— Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) July 9, 2021
So Biden is Putin's puppet, yes?
— Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) July 9, 2021
— CAPRICA 6.5 (@fortinowski) July 9, 2021
So getting along with Putin is ok now. Assholes. pic.twitter.com/55anY4kDW6
— RocKitCon65 🦋🇺🇸 (@nocturnalemiss3) July 9, 2021
I wonder if Putin is “anonymously” buying Hunter’s Art
— Maximus (@Maximus16837261) July 9, 2021
Where are the transcripts? 🤔
— @The_Arcturian on GETTR (@BoatFoot1) July 9, 2021
We need a two year Special Counsel to investigate this.
— D 🌈 (@AGuyNamedDarren) July 9, 2021
Biden’s old enough to know this:
This direct communication has been set up, since the Cold War.
— Jack Mehoff (@JackMehoff1950) July 9, 2021
Remember how quickly Biden shut down a reporter while he was pie shopping in Michigan, saying we don’t know if it’s the Russians behind all the ransomware hacking?
