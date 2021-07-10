President Biden had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, and maybe we’re just missing it, but this tweet makes it sound like Biden has just discovered the telephone.

Biden said he and Putin have "set up a means of communications now, on a regular basis, to be able to communicate with one another, when each of us thinks something's happening in the other country that affects the home country."

Phone call "went well and I'm optimistic," he said pic.twitter.com/D4lNtZ6NG2 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 9, 2021

It sounds like Biden and Putin are getting pretty comfy, setting up regular communications.

Sounds like collusion — David Me (@RebootingDavid) July 9, 2021

Biden’s been pretty tough on Russia, what with giving the go-ahead for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and freezing military aid to Ukraine.

There is just something fundamentally wrong with that — Fernando Rendon (@FernandoSVZLA) July 9, 2021

This sounds like collusion. Time to impeach. — Angela Mc Vey (@Ang_n_Keith) July 9, 2021

Trump getting along with Putin = bad. Biden getting along with Putin = good. Logic = 🤯 — Josh Dolin (@jDaz) July 9, 2021

I assume this means that Putin has potentially damaging info on either Biden or Hunter? This warm and fuzzy relationship sounds incredibly suspicious. — DC United (@MSMInsider) July 9, 2021

Biden is a Russian Asset. — Char A (@CriticalZaku) July 9, 2021

Isn’t this treason? I think that’s what you called a couple of years ago. Right??? — tsaipod (@TammyTsai365) July 9, 2021

I remember the media called this treasonous not too long ago — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) July 9, 2021

What does Putin have on Biden? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 9, 2021

Notice the curious lack of:

– Screeching media

– Demands for the call's transcripts

– Accusations that Biden is a Russian asset — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) July 9, 2021

C'mon man! I mean, Biden did get his buddy a pipeline! — Biden is a pedo. (@smiley71616610) July 9, 2021

Maybe it’s a big red phone on his desk. Or a Jitterbug with those really big numbers.

That's the collusion you guys went on and on about Trump having, even though that wasn't true. — I didn't vote for the moron and the prozzy. (@moctodrettiwtta) July 10, 2021

Russian collusion but liberal media doesn't care — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) July 9, 2021

So Biden is Putin's puppet, yes? — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) July 9, 2021

So getting along with Putin is ok now. Assholes. pic.twitter.com/55anY4kDW6 — RocKitCon65 🦋🇺🇸 (@nocturnalemiss3) July 9, 2021

I wonder if Putin is “anonymously” buying Hunter’s Art — Maximus (@Maximus16837261) July 9, 2021

Where are the transcripts? 🤔 — @The_Arcturian on GETTR (@BoatFoot1) July 9, 2021

We need a two year Special Counsel to investigate this. — D 🌈 (@AGuyNamedDarren) July 9, 2021

Biden’s old enough to know this:

This direct communication has been set up, since the Cold War. — Jack Mehoff (@JackMehoff1950) July 9, 2021

Remember how quickly Biden shut down a reporter while he was pie shopping in Michigan, saying we don’t know if it’s the Russians behind all the ransomware hacking?

