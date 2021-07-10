President Biden had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, and maybe we’re just missing it, but this tweet makes it sound like Biden has just discovered the telephone.

It sounds like Biden and Putin are getting pretty comfy, setting up regular communications.

Biden’s been pretty tough on Russia, what with giving the go-ahead for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and freezing military aid to Ukraine.

Trending

Maybe it’s a big red phone on his desk. Or a Jitterbug with those really big numbers.

Biden’s old enough to know this:

Remember how quickly Biden shut down a reporter while he was pie shopping in Michigan, saying we don’t know if it’s the Russians behind all the ransomware hacking?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: communicateJoe Bidenoptimisticphone callVladimir Putin