NBC News reported earlier this week that North Carolina authorities are investigating if it was a hate crime for a woman to turn right into an intersection being blocked by people protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed on April 21 as sheriff’s deputies sought to serve a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges.

A white driver was arrested after she was accused of striking 2 Black women with her car during a peaceful protest over the death of Andrew Brown Jr., North Carolina authorities say. https://t.co/RmBEwXGTj4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2021

Wilson Wong reports:

A white driver was arrested after she was accused of striking two Black women with her car during a peaceful protest over the death of Andrew Brown Jr., North Carolina authorities said Tuesday. Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless conduct and one count of unsafe movement, Elizabeth City Police said in a news release. Investigators said they were still determining if the incident was a hate crime. … The two victims were identified as Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, both 42-year-old Black women. They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and later released from a hospital.

OK, are you ready for the video showing O’Quinn assaulting the two women with an intent to kill in what might be determined to be a hate crime? Avert your eyes if you’re squeamish.

Protestors block road. Woman makes right turn, protestors get hit trying to prevent her from doing so. Woman gets arrested. https://t.co/keQmXj9Uba — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 29, 2021

Elizabeth City Police charged this driver with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Fine. Defund them. pic.twitter.com/My2ToAQZa5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 29, 2021

Whoever signed off on that needs defunded. — ♛ Bob Sellers ♛ (@BobSellersSings) May 29, 2021

"intent to kill" or "intent to get to work" — Curtis Elmore (@counselorcurtis) May 29, 2021

Driving while unwoke — G'OnNow (@SmeltyCB) May 29, 2021

This is what collapse looks like. A bunch of Brownshirts holding people hostage and threatening them and the victim is further victimized by the government. — Cory (@CryptoCory3) May 29, 2021

They had no business stopping traffic. — Time For Truth! (@rosalieofaustin) May 29, 2021

But they were seeking justice for Brown by standing in the intersection and not letting people turn.

And video shows the person who tripped over their own feet walking just fine. — Staffymom (@Staffymom724) May 29, 2021

Ridiculous, I would sue the police for allowing this to happen. — txconservative 🇺🇸 (@_mitchell1) May 29, 2021

That flop was almost as good as LeBron — Trocar (@TrocarRogue) May 29, 2021

The protester that went down now has her leg bandaged. She'll milk it for everything it's worth unfortunately. — ⚖ Chan⏳ (@JChanSmith1) May 29, 2021

All of those sidewalks and they intentionally choose to stand in the road. You know, the area meant for vehicles. They want confrontation. — Tiffanie (@TiffanieTx1) May 29, 2021

Exactly.

How about charging the people who stand in the streets and block traffic? — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) May 29, 2021

Get the f**k out of the road — US Army Air Force🇺🇸 (@point45percent) May 29, 2021

It’s usually the prosecuting attorney (not the cops) who decide what charges (if any) to file against people. If that prosecutor saw this video and then charged those crimes, he’s the one that needs to be defunded. — William Foster (@skdefender) May 29, 2021

Malicious prosecution is a crime and some need to be reminded of that — Best Year Ever (@bushidoshi) May 29, 2021

At 5 mph. W.T.F. — JWayne1767 (@wayne1767) May 29, 2021

When your parents fail at teaching you to not play in the street. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! — JB913KC (@JB913KC) May 29, 2021

What’s a driver supposed to do in that situation? Hope and pray that the “mostly peaceful protestors’ don’t assault them? — Ibis Rex (@IbisRex) May 29, 2021

Yes. The protesters are given complete control over the situation and drivers must defer to their impromptu roadbloacks.

Sorry, but I would not stop for a protester who was trying to stop me either. — tonijarvis15 (@tonijarvis151) May 29, 2021

Since the “victims” names will be in the police report, driver should sue “victims” for false imprisonment. — jordy (@j_spals) May 29, 2021

