A lot of people wondered if the Biden-Harris administration (as they’ve asked to be called) would essentially be Barack Obama’s third term, and it’s looking more and more that way. Obama dragged nuns to the Supreme Court because they refused to include abortifacients in their health care coverage because it conflicted with their religious beliefs. Now President Biden has filed an appeal to keep in place a mandate that doctors and hospitals provide gender transition surgeries regardless of their conscientious beliefs.

Luke Goodrich is with the legal group Becket, which is representing Catholic doctors and hospitals in their case against the “transgender mandate.”

#BREAKING: The Biden Admin just filed an appeal seeking to force religious doctors and hospitals to perform potentially harmful gender-transition procedures against their conscience and professional medical judgment. This is bad for patients, doctors, and religious liberty. 1/ — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The Biden Admin says it can punish doctors and hospitals for “sex discrimination” unless they perform controversial gender-transition procedures. A court struck down this #TransgenderMandate in January: https://t.co/650O5rb9vy. But the Biden Admin just appealed. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The plaintiffs are religious doctors, hospitals, and clinics who joyfully serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity. They routinely provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

They also provide millions of dollars in free and low-cost care to the elderly, poor, and underserved–care that is jeopardized by the government’s attempt to punish them with multi-million dollar penalties. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

The Transgender Mandate not only threatens religious doctors and hospitals. It also threatens patients, as there is ample evidence that certain gender transition procedures can be deeply harmful: https://t.co/yKVzmY1uE2 — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

Multiple federal courts have reached the same conclusion: “There is no medical consensus that sex reassignment surgery is a necessary or even effective treatment for gender dysphoria.” Gibson v. Collier, 920 F.3d 212, 223 (5th Cir. 2019). https://t.co/O3ixZgGJXT — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

The government’s own doctors during the Obama Admin agreed: “Based on a thorough review of the clinical evidence…there is not enough evidence to determine whether gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for [patients] with gender dysphoria.” https://t.co/G8gn3ptZ3q — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

And just weeks ago, a study commissioned by NHS England found “very low” evidence for the effectiveness of “puberty blockers” and cross-sex hormones: https://t.co/mzWjNCViG8 — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

Advocates consider puberty blockers “life-saving” because they can prevent suicides among transgender youth.

The Biden Admin shouldn't have appealed. But we look forward to another ruling that protects patients, aligns with current medical research, and ensures doctors aren’t forced to violate their religious beliefs and professional medical judgment. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

Atheist here – the government needs to keep its nose out of religious institutions. — BOLSHEVIKS ☭ LOVE ☭ MARXISM (@BLMARXISM) April 20, 2021

Unreal. Just unreal. — jim (@jimcvit) April 20, 2021

Remember when the standard was "that's between the patient and the doctor"? — My Three Sons (@MyThreeSons132) April 21, 2021

That’s our Catholic prez! 😆 — Hayek’s Ghost ™ (@PulveyI) April 21, 2021

I’m so glad that we have a Catholic as president 😂 — Stephanie Webster (@StephDianeW) April 21, 2021

He’s not a Catholic 💔 — Jenny Cerda (@cerda_jenny) April 21, 2021

Candidate Joe Biden made it clear during the campaign that he had “no room for compromise” on transgender rights.

this is Bill Kristol's idea of a moderate — BurkeanMama (@BurkeanMama) April 21, 2021

I assume folks at @BulwarkOnline are applauding. — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) April 21, 2021

But hey, no mean tweets! — Thomas Paine (@WantofaNail) April 20, 2021

It isn't history repeating, but it does rhyme with little sisters of the poor. — Pete Sjostedt (@PeterSjostedt1) April 21, 2021

Would someone really want a doctor to perform a surgery that they were forced to do? I'm a hard pass on that. — Randy Batten (@battendad) April 21, 2021

Let's ask a logical question. If you were crazy enough to want gender reassignment surgery would you want a surgeon doing it that did not want to do it? — Чебурашка (@allanasdad) April 21, 2021

How many times do we have to defend the right of refusal? Wasn’t the Colorado baker case enough proof that the Supreme Court opposes this? — Clifford schulze (@Cliffordschulz1) April 20, 2021

He’s still tied up with lawsuits because he won’t relent.

Related: