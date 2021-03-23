As Twitchy reported at the end of January, Sen. Tammy Duckworth was flamed by supporters of President Biden after she said she was “profoundly disappointed” that Biden had not appointed an Asian-American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) as a Cabinet secretary. Duckworth said it sent the message, “You’re not important to us, you’re not diverse enough.”

On Tuesday, Duckworth upped the ante by saying that she’d be voting no on Biden nominees until Biden appointed AAPI picks to key executive branch positions.

Tammy Duckworth just told me she’s voting NO on Biden nominees until President makes commitment/ appoints AAPI picks to key executive branch positions. She said found it “insulting” that a senior WH aide last night pointed to Harris’ South Asian roots when asked about AAPI picks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

"To be told that you have Kamala Harris, we are proud of her, you don't need anybody else is insulting…That's not something you would say to the Black caucus: That you have Kamala, we're not going to be put any African Americans in the Cabinet, why would you say that to AAPIs?" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

She said until there are AAPI nominees to vacant positions — such as OMB, FCC or a commitment to a future Cabinet secretaries – she's a no vote. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

"Until then, I am a no vote on the floor on all non-diversity nominees," she said, including sub-Cabinet choices and judicial nominees. She said she would support racial minorities and LGBTQ nominees. After informing the White House, Duckworth said: "They will get back to me." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

Fox News’s Chad Pergram confirmed that Duckworth said she would vote for minority or LGBTQ nominees.

A) From the pool. Dem IL Sen Duckworth on effort to get more diverse nominees: "I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees. You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I'm not voting for." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

B) Duckworth: Says the "trigger" was being told by WH "Well you have Kamala, we're not going to put any more African Americans in the Cabinet because you have Kamala." Says that was "insulting." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

To be honest, we do kind of enjoy watching Duckworth tell everyone who told her, “What about Kamala Harris?” to STFU.

