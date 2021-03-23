As Twitchy reported at the end of January, Sen. Tammy Duckworth was flamed by supporters of President Biden after she said she was “profoundly disappointed” that Biden had not appointed an Asian-American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) as a Cabinet secretary. Duckworth said it sent the message, “You’re not important to us, you’re not diverse enough.”

On Tuesday, Duckworth upped the ante by saying that she’d be voting no on Biden nominees until Biden appointed AAPI picks to key executive branch positions.

Fox News’s Chad Pergram confirmed that Duckworth said she would vote for minority or LGBTQ nominees.

To be honest, we do kind of enjoy watching Duckworth tell everyone who told her, “What about Kamala Harris?” to STFU.

