As One America News reported Tuesday, the House Rules Committee held a hearing on HR 1, “which looks to link the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with the For the People Act.” In short, it would make things like mass mail-in ballots a federal system and eliminate any state voter identification laws.

House Democrats move on H.R.1 ‘For the People Act’ to eliminate voter ID requirements, remove GOP congressional seats – https://t.co/QWXTfpvSPp #OANN — One America News (@OANN) March 2, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed for The Daily Wire explaining why HR 1 is “unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic.”

HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, will increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections and should be rejected by every member of Congress and opposed by every patriotic American. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 3, 2021

Here’s why HR 1 is unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic in my first Op-ed in the @DailySignal: https://t.co/PyYfMMAJAU — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 3, 2021

Pence writes:

While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution. Congress will vote this week on HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, a massive 800-page election overhaul bill that would increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections, and forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters.

Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler:

The tell in nascent Republican attacks against HR1 is the unsupported claim that the legislation is unconstitutional. It’s a signal to loyalists on the bench, and why Dems need to move fast, and at least brandish the threat of expanding the courts. https://t.co/tPcvOSv0fv — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 3, 2021

They haven’t made up whatever argument they’re going to use, or Pence would’ve included some specific claim. But they don’t care. They just want it enjoined nationally en route to a 6-3 or 5-4 ruling gutting the law before it can balance the scales for a single election. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 3, 2021

Speaking of tells…"at least brandish the threat of expanding the courts" is quite the tell. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) March 3, 2021

NRO’s Dan McLaughlin:

HR 1 mandates universal, automatic & same-day registration, abolishes voter ID & state laws vs felon voting, abolishes state legislatures drawing Congressional districts, & eliminates the bipartisan structure of the FEC. It is flatly false to claim that it is the 2020 status quo. https://t.co/6sM4j6A8u5 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 3, 2021

You can believe that there was no great scheme to steal the election in 2020 but also believe HR1 is terrible. These aren't mutually exclusive. — Gary Viall (@pronouncedVILE) March 3, 2021

Yes. And, you can believe there were a lot of things wrong with how the 2020 election was run, but also believe that none of those things changed the outcome of the presidential election. "You think the 2020 election was perfect" is a straw man. https://t.co/SI6YafcUsY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 3, 2021

If the bill is as you describe, how could it be constitutional? Or does it simply use funding as leverage (which isn't nothing but avoids a Dole problem.) — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) March 3, 2021

Is the second half of the Elections Clause broad enough for this? Seems to me like a massive federal overreach on a primarily state issue — Alec Shirer (@shireralec62) March 3, 2021

On the presumption this becomes law, how much of this is likely to be overturned in the courts? These proposals don't flow directly from the Constitution or any of its amendments, from what I see. — Indy Voter (@IndyVoter2) March 3, 2021

About 99.99%. It's not just a bad bill, it's a stupidly-written bill. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) March 3, 2021

HR 1 is flatly unconstitutional. Why are people suddenly talking about it? I read previous versions of the bill and laughed. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) March 3, 2021

HR 1 is unconstitutional. It is a complete wreck of a bill. It should be roundly rejected by everyone. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) March 3, 2021

How could it possibly be constitutional for the Federal government to dictate how states run their elections? — USA IS #1 (@number1_usa) March 3, 2021

It isn’t. Why else would Beutler be nudging Democrats to “at least brandish the threat of expanding the courts”?

Related: