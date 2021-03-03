As One America News reported Tuesday, the House Rules Committee held a hearing on HR 1, “which looks to link the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with the For the People Act.” In short, it would make things like mass mail-in ballots a federal system and eliminate any state voter identification laws.

Former Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed for The Daily Wire explaining why HR 1 is “unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic.”

Pence writes:

While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.

Congress will vote this week on HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, a massive 800-page election overhaul bill that would increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections, and forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters.

Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler:

NRO’s Dan McLaughlin:

It isn’t. Why else would Beutler be nudging Democrats to “at least brandish the threat of expanding the courts”?

