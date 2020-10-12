Depending on how you look at things, Monday was either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, but likely not both. Christopher Columbus was included in the great statue culling of 2020 which started with Confederates and extended to Mahatma Gandhi and Stevie Ray Vaughn; as long as they were going after white supremacists, they might as well include a colonizer like Columbus.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro put Columbus on the scales and decided his accomplishments were a good thing.

Never mind that Shapiro called out Columbus for human rights abuses; the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah couldn’t let his initial tweet slide.

But seriously — is the point of Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the contributions of indigenous people to the culture or just frame them as victims of Europeans?

