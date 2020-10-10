It’s fun to watch Joe Biden squirm over fracking, because he needs it to win blue-collar voters in swing states whose jobs depend on it, but he also has to look after the progressive base he adopted from Bernie Sanders who were all in on banning fracking and implementing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. So he’s evolved since the primaries and now claims he only wants to ban fracking on federal land.

Biden was in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday and insisted that he’s “not, not, not banning fracking.”

For what it’s worth, we want to know Kamala Harris’ thoughts on fracking, since she could very well step in as president very early in a Biden administration.

Nice how he calls it “lying” when the Trump campaign quotes him from his own primary debates and campaign speeches.

