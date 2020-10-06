Of course, you remember that the 24-hour news cycle after the first presidential debate was dedicated to the headline, “President Trump refuses to condemn white supremacist groups at debate,” even though when asked if he would, the first word out of his mouth was, “Sure.” Trump probably could have answered the question more unequivocably (those he’s condemned white supremacists plenty of times in the past), but he was more interested in getting Joe Biden’s reaction to Antifa, which Biden dismissed as an “idea” and not an organization.

In his speech at Gettysburg Tuesday, Biden talked about uniting this house divided against itself, but he also circled back and came out strongly against those armed militias and white supremacist groups that are “menacing our communities” by laying siege to federal buildings, shooting at people who try to go around their human roadblocks, and marching into suburban neighborhoods at night with megaphones, shining lights into windows and threatening to burn down homes with American flags.

We mean, just check out these white supremacists pouring into residential neighborhoods, written up in the right-wing New York Times:

The confrontational tactics of some protesters against racial injustice worry others who fear an aggressive approach will antagonize people who may be receptive to their message, or play into conservatives’ critique of the largely nonviolent protests https://t.co/8cYCMjWPDs — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2020

Mr. [Terrance] Moses was initially not sure what the protesters were upset about, but as he got closer, he saw it: His neighbors had an American flag on display. “It went from a peaceful march, calling out the names, to all of a sudden, bang, ‘How dare you fly the American flag?’” said Mr. Moses, who is Black and runs a nonprofit group in the Portland, Ore., area. “They said take it down. They wouldn’t leave. They said they’re going to come back and burn the house down.”

But it’s those armed militias with their guns that they never actually fire that are the concern of Biden.

.@JoeBiden: "We have no need for armed militias roaming American streets, and we should have no tolerance for extremist white supremacy groups menacing our communities." pic.twitter.com/f03uL7MmVM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

But we should be totally cool with "protesters" harassing citizens, beating them senseless, and looting and burning businesses. — Catahoula Mama (@catahoula_mama) October 6, 2020

Seattle — james Mora (@jmcubasag) October 6, 2020

Portland — james Mora (@jmcubasag) October 6, 2020

Chicago — james Mora (@jmcubasag) October 6, 2020

I’m so sick of this crap. Whole narrative with absolutely no basis in the truth. It’s maddening. — Karen Paul (@KPBeachGirl) October 6, 2020

What about rioting anarchists trying to burn down a police station Joe — Mostly Peaceful Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) October 6, 2020

He is living in an alternate reality — J🍃 (@jvlovlove) October 6, 2020

We also don't need a 50-foot tall woman menacing our communities but fortunately that's as present a threat as anything he mentioned — Keith Maniac, SCOTUS nominee (@CutItOutPutin) October 6, 2020

When you own the media, reality is whatever you say it is — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) October 6, 2020

…is he serious? — Matt Widuch (@matthewwiduch) October 6, 2020

Ironically, we are all acutely aware it is NOT white supremacist groups menacing our communities. These repeated lies are why they will lose. They underestimate average American's ability to discern the truth. — Neil Kohlhoff (@KohlhoffNeil) October 6, 2020

Its also the reason their supports get so mad when they lose, they actually believe all this nonsense. — Strayan Drongo 🐻 (@StrayanDrongo) October 6, 2020

This man is so incredibly out of touch with what is going on in this nation, it is laughable. — FlCre8tiveN8tive (@FN8tive) October 6, 2020

Yes, that’s what’s happening out there — Wartime Consigliere (@1991Spartan) October 6, 2020

There are no extreme white supremacy groups roaming the streets — professor (@crazyprofessor) October 6, 2020

Please explain to me or show me where these white supremacy groups are at menacing our streets. — Justin Franks (@FRANKSJUSTIN) October 6, 2020

Really? Where is this happening, genius? The only ones causing destruction are Antifa/BLM. — 🍂🍁Peachfuzz🍁🍂 (@Peachfu08019815) October 6, 2020

Does menacing standard apply to Antifa/BLM as well? — TheCONNtrarian (@TheCONNtrarian) October 6, 2020

But extremist marxists groups are ok. — Ellie (@Ephesians2_9) October 6, 2020

White supremacist groups were rioting all summer long! You know that America! — EARLY VOTE IN PERSON🇺🇸 (@jennyjupite) October 6, 2020

Yes, it was racist Trump supporters who embedded themselves with Antifa and set fires and smashed windows and looted businesses to shift the blame. This guy’s got one movie in his head and it’s that tiki-torch march in Charlottesville (that Trump condemned) — he seems utterly unaware of anything that’s happened since then.

