Sorry for the third Brian Stelter post today, but the guy’s on a roll, and has been since last night, when everyone in the mainstream press lost their minds when President Trump took off his mask after arriving the White House from Walter Reed and posted a quick video telling Americans they shouldn’t let COVID-19 dominate their lives. As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, CNN’s Stelter slammed Fox News for blindly repeating Trump’s rhetoric with the banner, “TRUMP ON COVID-19: DON’T LET IT DOMINATE YOU.”

Maybe if Stelter turned off Fox News now and then and tuned into his own network, he would have seen that Anderson Cooper ran essentially the same chyron:

Trending

And this is the media correspondent who hosts “Reliable Sources.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anderson CooperBrian StelterchyronCNNcoronavirusDonald Trump