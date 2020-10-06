Sorry for the third Brian Stelter post today, but the guy’s on a roll, and has been since last night, when everyone in the mainstream press lost their minds when President Trump took off his mask after arriving the White House from Walter Reed and posted a quick video telling Americans they shouldn’t let COVID-19 dominate their lives. As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, CNN’s Stelter slammed Fox News for blindly repeating Trump’s rhetoric with the banner, “TRUMP ON COVID-19: DON’T LET IT DOMINATE YOU.”

No matter how reckless Trump gets, no matter how damaging his words, Fox remains deferential. The banner right now blindly repeats his rhetoric: "TRUMP ON COVID-19: DON'T LET IT DOMINATE YOU" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2020

Maybe if Stelter turned off Fox News now and then and tuned into his own network, he would have seen that Anderson Cooper ran essentially the same chyron:

this was CNN's banner last night also — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 6, 2020

He’s right, you know. Not sure this is “blindly repeating his rhetoric”… it’s literally just what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eWAWb8JSh — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 6, 2020

And this is the media correspondent who hosts “Reliable Sources.”

