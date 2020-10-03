We’ll admit, we’d be a little hurt if Rob Lowe had posted this, but it’s just Chad Lowe, so we can brush it off pretty easily. We don’t know if he had the honor of being in the celebrity Impeachment Task Force with Alyssa Milano and Tom Arnold, but Lowe has the Resistance chops to tweet the literal three reasons one might support President Trump.

There are, literally, only 3 reasons why anyone supports Trump:

1. They’re extremely wealthy and only care about their money.

2. They’re white nationalists, aka racists.

3. They’re stupid. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 3, 2020

I worked with you on Brother & Sisters. I support @realDonaldTrump with many of those crew members your worked with on that show. Are you saying Grips and electricians are racist white nationalists? https://t.co/1l2ak1N8lY — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 3, 2020

This is what he's saying pic.twitter.com/4lh9568cT8 — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) October 3, 2020

There's literally only 3 reasons why people follow Chad Lowe: 1. They mistake him for Rob Lowe. Never mind there's only one. — Gamer Dad (@ConserviGamer) October 3, 2020

Lol, white nationalist. Trump has broke you. 😂 — Back home in Georgia (@kimachenbach) October 3, 2020

I am none of your choices. Highly educated, love all people , etc. you may be a hater or lack a real soul. — Sohali (@sohali2012) October 3, 2020

TDS is strong with you. Thoughts and prayers. 🙏 — Nate (@NatronPeligroso) October 3, 2020

You should meet a real person sometime — Kyle 🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusic87) October 3, 2020

There are 63 million Trump supporters. I guarantee you know a few. You could reach out and find out what they actually think. But instead, you just add to the toxic "Us. vs. Them" environment. Thank you for doing your part to make things worse. — Yo, Susanna (@Yo_Susanna) October 3, 2020

63 million people voted for Trump in ‘16. pic.twitter.com/ntSfccgQEn — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 4, 2020

You are going to be awfully upset when you see how this plays out. — HOUSE MUSIC TV (@HouseMusicTV) October 3, 2020

Or #4. They believe in smaller government, deregulation, free markets and sanctity of life. There is only one reason the left has to insult Republicans: #1- they are intolerant of beliefs other than their own. — PollyDoll (@PollyMinugh) October 4, 2020

Disconnected. Bless your heart. — Molly Ann ❤️🇺🇸 (@412MollyAnn) October 3, 2020

As expected, completely out of touch & haven’t learned lessons from 2016. — Liberty & justice matter (@Travel_Crazed) October 3, 2020

I don’t get why this kind of post is necessary. I guess we just have to hate each other. — Alantweeted (@Alantweeted) October 3, 2020

Sorry that your brother is so handsome! Bless you! — Donna Armstrong (@pilotsgal) October 3, 2020

It always amazes me that actors/actresses who literally make a living playing make-believe want to tell everyone else how it “really is.” — HereComesTrouble (@Trouble_Inc) October 3, 2020

4. They like working.

5. They want to live the American Dream.

6. They don't like handouts.

7. They work full-time and don't like being taxed.

8. They like safe neighborhoods. — BlondeAmericanChick ╰დ╮╭დ╯🎃 (@PonyGirl_04) October 3, 2020

10. They like to make things versus take things. — Bill D. (@billd33g) October 3, 2020

Well, random guy on Twitter said it so it must be true — Andrei (@eurodre) October 3, 2020

Feel better? — Joshua Nelson (@jtwoseven) October 3, 2020

4. They’re middle class, have been saving their entire life for retirement and don’t want some Socialist stealing their retirement savings just before they’re ready to use it. — The Phil, The Myth, The Legend (@Phil95100) October 4, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — JZ (@jzpi) October 3, 2020

That’s a bummer I thought you’d at least get me on one point. — von Boggs 🎃 (@pjoshyb) October 3, 2020

i loved you in that one episode of that show that lasted two episodes — Wark Bahlmerg (@bahlmerg) October 4, 2020

We’re pretty bummed out, too — we were all set to have a Chad Lowe movie marathon after work but this sort of taints it.

