As Twitchy reported earlier, Hillary Clinton was scheduled to be a guest on MSNBC for debate analysis Tuesday night. All of this was before Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe dropped that letter essentially saying the Russian collusion hoax was Hillary Clinton’s idea and President Barack Obama had been briefed on it. Rachel Maddow immediately went with the “Russian disinformation” angle, even though Ratcliffe issued an additional statement, saying that no, it wasn’t Russian disinformation.

So, would Maddow bring it up? She did, apologetically, and she almost hesitated to ask Clinton about the damning letter.

MSNBC almost apologizes for asking Hillary about explosive, declassified Russian intel showing she coordinated Trump-Russia conspiracy: "I almost hesitate to ask you your reaction to [Republicans] doing this, but I must.” Hillary: “Just pathetic" pic.twitter.com/qLML2JuCCI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

She’s just gonna keep rolling with the story that Russia swung the 2016 election to Donald Trump; otherwise, she would have won.

Wallace’s follow-up is somehow even weaker than Maddow’s: https://t.co/snfLKaK0B9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

I cannot stand to watch her lie. — Just Phil (@PABCPhil) September 30, 2020

I do not have the words for how much I despise her. — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) September 30, 2020

"So it turns out you tried to frame Trump with treason. Tee hee. I feel really bad to ask such an awkward question, but it isn't true is it? I mean, Nobody thinks it's true. Isn't Trump the one really at fault here?" — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) September 30, 2020

Laughing it off then pivoting to Trump collusion with Russia 🙄 — Paminlaok (@Paminlaok) September 30, 2020

What is it with all the Dems just laughing tough questions off? Did Harris get her playbook from Hillary? — tracy stewart (@tracystewart23) September 30, 2020

Odd they would ask her about it. Why not just ignore it? — Blain (@Blain_Shinno) September 30, 2020

Too big to ignore? It was all over social media.

What has Rachel Maddow been right about? — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) September 30, 2020

How much Botox did it take to answer that one with a straight face… — The derpinator (@spoticusthe) September 30, 2020

She’s a terrible liar and she’s terrified. Can hear it in her voice. She’s in trouble. — JD (@hardpassbruh) September 30, 2020

I won't listen to her voice but if you watch her with the sound off, you see the fear on her face as she's speaking. JOYOUS! — GmaDee62~17⭐⭐⭐ (@GDee62) September 30, 2020

She can look you in the eye, smile and lie…triple threat. — vmmc (@vmmc14721497) September 30, 2020

She still can’t acknowledge that she lost. It’s so sad. — ButcherBill (@TheButcher2020) September 30, 2020

Little does she realize that Russians didn’t twist my arm to vote for Trump, but her vile disgust for half the nation sure did. — Chuck (@crabbie1964) September 30, 2020

Wow! Imagine if they had treated President Trump fairly like this. — Lisa St.Pierre ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lstpierre) September 30, 2020

James Comey’s set to testify tomorrow … wonder what he’ll say?

