We’ve already had several posts on this today, so we’re going to let someone else sum up the basics:

Let's get this straight: Hillary manufactured the Russian collusion hoax to distract from her email server scandal and kept up the ruse for three plus years, essentially preventing Trump from fully performing his duties as President while he dealt with the nonsense she made up.

The last four years have been lies. Thanks fake news media. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 29, 2020

That's correct. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 29, 2020

Anyway, check the timeline; here’s July 26, 2016:

BREAKING: On July 26, 2016, U.S. intel authorities learned that Russian intel knew of Hillary Clinton's plans to cook up a scandal alleging that Trump was working with Russia. Obama was personally briefed on Russia's knowledge of Clinton's plans. pic.twitter.com/jOeRyXIlYA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2020

And here’s Hillary for America campaign manager Robby Mook introducing Russia into the conversation two days earlier:

Here's the moment on July 24th, 2016, when Robby Mook planted the Russia collusion hoax. This is what started it all. As we just learned from @DNI_Ratcliffe, this was immediately followed by Hillary pushing the fabricated scandal that Trump was working with Russia. pic.twitter.com/mRlLtk2CJ4 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 29, 2020

interesting moment when he almost says "what we are saying" but 'corrects' himself by saying "what we..what the experts are telling us" — anugu (@mansaidkill) September 29, 2020

'We…. Uhh 'Experts' — anadulr (@anadulr) September 29, 2020

"Experts" and "other experts" were confirming their own hoax with themselves…

Amazing how gullible (or is it culpable?) the media is when they fail to push back on an obvious lie. — MerelyRight (@MerelyRight) September 29, 2020

First thing I thought of was Mook! — John McClane (@DetJMcClane) September 29, 2020

…where is Robby Mook now!! — Ladybug (@Ladybug24087592) September 29, 2020

I love that there's no denial of the collusion — Freud's Hot Mom 🍥 (@fancytrashbinch) September 29, 2020

Conservatives have been screaming this since July 2016. And media has silenced everyone of them. @potus has said the same. — Cheerio Chaplain (@ChaplainCheerio) September 29, 2020

I’d say he’s complicit and should be questioned immediately. — Panhandle Hokie (@HokieGuy1996) September 29, 2020

I remember Hilary saying Russia, Russia, Russia for the first time in 2016 and thinking WTF? — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat) September 29, 2020

She was on her plane with reporters! If I remember correctly.. it was right after the hot sauce pander fail. — dogs are better than humans (@ListeningYes) September 29, 2020

So much unfathomable damage to our government and our Republic. Regret is a bitter pill but I wonder if anyone involved has even once experienced that emotion. There will be a day of reckoning, if not here then in God’s timing. — TN Strong (@sbuchanan02) September 29, 2020

They regret getting caught. — DevilDawg (@DavilleDawg) September 29, 2020

Sounds a lot like that video that caused Benghazi — lori brochu (@BrochuLori) September 29, 2020

This aged like sushi, left in the sun, in the Sahara. — badbagel (@badbagel) September 29, 2020

The start of the “wrap up smear” just as Hillary described it — Jessamine – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Jessaminit) September 29, 2020

"Other experts" "All 17 intelligence agencies" It's always been DNC IT vendor CrowdStrike, and nobody else. — C Johnson⏳ Free J Assange (@CJlegalBeagle) September 29, 2020

Luke 8:17 For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all. pic.twitter.com/I3VUzzgNtq — Angree God ✞ 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 🇮🇹 👀 (@AngreeGod) September 29, 2020

They always knew emails were going to drop, either from FBI known DNC hacks or leaks from the Hillary bathroom server. So, they worked @GeorgePapa19, and lit the fuse. — Black Swan Lysol Infusor🤢 (@JSCookJr) September 29, 2020

Worth noting, Mook has rolled this hoax into a lucrative career. https://t.co/6Si3clBxl9 — Graham Greene (@tout_le_monde1) September 29, 2020

If Mook doesn't go to prison for the rest of his natural life, there is no justice, nor will ever be. — Sig45Mike 🙏⚖️🇺🇸 (@Sig45Mike) September 29, 2020

Ground zero of the hoax for public consumption. — jonzee65 (@jonzee65) September 29, 2020

And Mook is also on tape admitting he was the one who paid Perkins Coie to hire Fusion GPS and that he was briefed on the findings https://t.co/ulIaCHq4Ip — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 29, 2020

Perkins Coie — the law firm the Dems are using to shred election integrity laws and regulations nationwide. https://t.co/iaKQfiTUZu — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 30, 2020

