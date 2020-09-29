We hate it when any of our readers click away from this site, but you really ought to read the entire piece in Reason detailing an Ohio State professor’s profuse apology “for the hurt, sadness, frustration, fatigue, exhaustion and pain” it caused anyone, especially black students. “I am struggling to find the words to communicate the deep ache for the damage I have done.”

His apology was published in Inside Higher Ed, where the original piece, “Why America Needs College Football,” was published. Why does America need college football? For one reason, professor of higher education Matthew Mayhew thought that college football “might help get us through these uncharacteristically difficult times of great isolation, division and uncertainty.” He even called it bipartisan.

Uh oh.

OSU professor apologizes for "hurt, sadness, frustration, fatigue, exhaustion and pain" caused by an article he wrote that claimed football is good https://t.co/Wb9ghHYezd via @reason — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 29, 2020

Every word of this Extremely Important Article should be read, and then every single Good Hearted Person should vow to never watch sports ever again, thereby depriving athletes of millions of dollars in the name of the God of Wokeness https://t.co/rxb6Lh0PVo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 29, 2020

"Sports are bad because there are black people who play sports and many not-black people like to watch them" is an actual thing expressed by a sentient human. pic.twitter.com/W3Cnqi4TQ1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 29, 2020

Where to start with this?

I learned that I could have titled the piece “Why America Needs Black Athletes.” I learned that Black men putting their bodies on the line for my enjoyment is inspired and maintained by my uninformed and disconnected whiteness and, as written in my previous article, positions student athletes as white property. I have learned that I placed the onus of responsibility for democratic healing on Black communities whose very lives are in danger every single day and that this notion of “democratic healing” is especially problematic since the Black community can’t benefit from ideals they can’t access. I have learned that words like “distraction” and “cheer” erase the present painful moments within the nation and especially the Black community. … I know it’s not anyone’s job to forgive me, but I ask for it — another burden of a white person haunted by his ignorance. To consider the possible hurt I have played a role in, the scores of others whose pain I didn’t fully see, aches inside me — a feeling different and deeper than the tears and emotions I’ve experienced being caught in an ignorant racist moment.

And that’s just a portion of his apology. The guy’s really, really, really sorry for writing about enjoying college football as if it were … a sport or something.

Based — MattW (@2MattW) September 29, 2020

This is full on batshit. — ZipClap (@ZipClap) September 29, 2020

These pathetic brainwashed fools desperately need de-programming. No one is forced to play collegiate athletics, be that football or any other sport. Those who choose to play are grateful for the chance to play a game they love & the scholarships that come with participation. — IwasDavidBowman (@BowmanIwas) September 29, 2020

Another completely ignored detail is the FREE education many of these athletes receive that hopefully provides them with a platform for future success. This guy makes my head hurt! — Bill DeJianne (@BDejianne) September 29, 2020

That was some horse shit…. Just wow. — Patrick (@USMC9011) September 29, 2020

I made it half way through the 2nd paragraph…then decided I'd rather go poke my eyes with a blunt spoon… — Adam🇿🇦🇵🇱 (@Adam70315743) September 29, 2020

This is satire, right? C'mon, this is too over the top — Mikey Godslove (@GodsloveMikey) September 29, 2020

I read the article and barfed all over my computer screen. What is wrong with these people? — DblDwnB (@DblDwnB) September 29, 2020

The language in this article was incredibly, wokefully cringe. — Chris Hartman (@pchartman) September 29, 2020

I tried. I could not push myself past the first few paragraphs. — Dana Windhorst (@danawindhorst) September 29, 2020

At first I thought this was a joke, then I felt like it was a scene from The Manchurian Candidate. Hell, parents, get your kids into a plumber apprenticeship — they'll make more money & won't be brainwashed. — roti124 (@Roti_124) September 29, 2020

Nice sarcasm. Ridiculous article. People of every race and color play sports. I don't buy into this critical race theory nonsense and never will. Sports are fun to play and watch. It's good for our health to be active. No one is oppressed. We are all free to choose our careers. — Rasputinslovechild (@concaveplanet) September 29, 2020

I stopped at "uninformed and disconnected whiteness". What a dope that guy is. Anyway, I watch Ivy League football, a lot of the guys are white, so I guess I can keep my soul intact. — GentlemanCPA (@CpaGentleman) September 29, 2020

if mental gymnastics was an Olympic sport, this person might win the gold medal. — Ethan Lindsey (@K1ll3rC0mb0) September 29, 2020

BLM is a cult. Ibram X Kendi is the leader of the Peoples Temple of Anti-Racisim and the guy who wrote this article just got a visit from the Koolaid guy. pic.twitter.com/MMuzaAlp6l — Victor Davis Hanson is my spirit animal. (@qbromley2112) September 29, 2020

For saying he wanted to watch some football? My goodness this is pathetic. The self-loathing is so sad. Someone buy this guy a steak and check in on him. — Barry Buckley (@TheBarryBuckley) September 29, 2020

I didnt get past the first paragraph. His white guilt is offensive to me as a white male and an American. — RebelRules (@RebelRules3) September 29, 2020

Jesus that’s embarrassing. Being woke has jumped the shark. You can’t even call this person a man. No pride, no integrity, just groveling and apologizing for being white. What a joke — CKN (@LiveAndLetBri) September 29, 2020

It’s really astounding — and this was his reaction to the “distinguished academics” who filled him in on his “uninformed and disconnected whiteness” after writing, “I like football.” Will this groveling appease them? Or is it like Ibram X. Kendi says, there is no such thing as “not racist,” only the lifelong aspiration to be anti-racist?

