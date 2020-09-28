As Twitchy reported, “Dumb and Dumber” star Jeff Daniels is portraying former FBI Director Jim Comey in a movie for the Showtime network, and as most actors do, he’s been doing the media circuit to promote the film, “The Comey Rule.” Daniels was on MSNBC this morning to speak with Joe Scarborough and tell him that Comey is “a guy that believes in the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the FBI. Those things matter to him like people’s religion matters to them. And their God matters to them.” Sounds like he’s doing some serious method acting.

As if one MSNBC interview weren’t enough, Daniels also appeared with host Nicolle Wallace and talked about President Trump’s “obvious” ties to Vladimir Putin.

He managed to get a chuckle out of Wallace with those insights.

Trending

If only Rep. Adam Schiff would stop sitting on the evidence for whatever reason.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJames ComeyJeff DanielsNicolle WallaceRussiaVladimir Putin