As Twitchy reported, “Dumb and Dumber” star Jeff Daniels is portraying former FBI Director Jim Comey in a movie for the Showtime network, and as most actors do, he’s been doing the media circuit to promote the film, “The Comey Rule.” Daniels was on MSNBC this morning to speak with Joe Scarborough and tell him that Comey is “a guy that believes in the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the FBI. Those things matter to him like people’s religion matters to them. And their God matters to them.” Sounds like he’s doing some serious method acting.

As if one MSNBC interview weren’t enough, Daniels also appeared with host Nicolle Wallace and talked about President Trump’s “obvious” ties to Vladimir Putin.

Nicolle Wallace asks celebrity actor Jeff Daniels about Trump’s (disproven) Russian links. Daniels: “It’s so obvious — where did he get all the money? All roads, as Speaker Pelosi said, all roads lead to Putin." pic.twitter.com/8i3MWevGXt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2020

She’s just over the moon, too — Ryan (@BathTubby) September 28, 2020

He managed to get a chuckle out of Wallace with those insights.

🤡🤡🤡 — Carol Parsons (@parsons_carol) September 28, 2020

Why are they interviewing… someone who pretends to be other people? Is this news or satire? — Luke 🇭🇰🇹🇼 (@luke_est89) September 28, 2020

"Thank God they finally checked in with Jeff Daniels on this issue, I was so concerned about what he would have to say." Said no one ever. — Mike (@Right__Minded) September 28, 2020

I know I was wondering what the guy from Arachnophobia’s theory was on all of this nonsense. Thanks, MSNBC. — Demure Shark (@thedemureshark) September 28, 2020

How do they still believe this? — Noreen Ann (@NoreenOBrien63) September 28, 2020

It’s obvious. It’s in plain sight. Well if it’s so obvious, pretend we are all six year olds an POINT directly at the evidence because all they have shown is hot air. — Awake but only just (@irrops) September 28, 2020

"It's so obvious that I can't explain any of it" — The Green New Karen 🇺🇸 (@MuhTaximus) September 28, 2020

I wonder if he actually believes what he’s saying and thinks he actually knows what he’s talking about. — XVGWhaleReal (@XVGWhaleReal) September 28, 2020

This is text book cognitive dissonance. “It’s so obvious but there’s also no proof or any other plausible explanation I care to consider” — High speed four-seater (@lonelychairlift) September 28, 2020

I would like to see that map.

It is easy to say things but what evidence does Daniels have to prove this to be true? We supposedly have his tax returns now; please point to the Russian link. I would have expected that to be the headline if there were Russian payments. — Beatrix Kiddo (@Beatrix1313) September 28, 2020

The same evidence that Tom Arnold has… the TDS nuggets in their twisted and jealous little minds. — FreedomAlways (@FreedomAlways) September 28, 2020

The are completely insane. — Lance (@Lance89077389) September 28, 2020

Another? They are so crazy. What is it about that profession? — Elaine (@elaineewells) September 28, 2020

The sad thing is there are people who still believe this. — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) September 28, 2020

If it's so obvious, why can no one find the links? Mueller spent a couple years, with all the power and treasure of the federal government behind him, and came up with nothing. It's obviously not that obvious. — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) September 28, 2020

If only Rep. Adam Schiff would stop sitting on the evidence for whatever reason.

