Some advice: Be wary of any journalist who starts a piece with “some say” or “critics say” — it usually means they don’t have any sources and are expressing their own opinion. Sky News U.S. correspondent James Matthews notes Saturday that “critics say the president will refuse to hand over power if he loses the election — and that the appointment is part of his plan.”

We’ve read the piece so you don’t have to, and there’s very, very little said about Amy Coney Barrett besides some brief biographical details. Matthews is mostly concerned about Trump not promising a peaceful transition of power “win, lose, or draw.” Assuming Trump will not leave office voluntarily if he loses (after all the mail-in ballots are finally counted) — something a lot of journalists fret about — Matthews sees the nomination of Barrett as part of Trump’s plan to stay in office; she’ll be the deciding vote when we do Bush v. Gore all over again.

Matthews writes:

All the indications from the White House and Republican-controlled Senate suggest a scramble to confirm the new Justice before the US goes to the polls. Democrats joining the dots scream that it presents the picture of a president who won’t accept a loss at the polls, but who would steer a legal challenge towards a conservative-leaning Supreme Court in the expectation it would declare him winner — whatever the democratic will of the American people. All of this amid his refusal to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power after the election.

How is it “an assault on democracy” for the duly-elected president to nominate a Supreme Court nominee of his choice? And yes, if the election makes it to the Supreme Court, we’re going to need nine justices to do their jobs.

Ridiculous. — The XFL is back and we rage in 2021 – JRC (@jrcrawley) September 26, 2020

Does Matthews know that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away and there’s a vacancy on the court to be filled? And the president nominates the person to fill that vacancy?

Filling a supreme court seat – assault on democracy That is democracy 😀😀😀😀 — HeroAssange (@HeroAssange) September 26, 2020

You're very confused. — Johan Kruger (@GeoObserver) September 26, 2020

Sky news picking their stories out of the sky. — Thomas Larkin (@ThomasLarkin91) September 26, 2020

An assault on democracy as perpetrated by the MSM for 4 + years you mean Sky? — Andy Anderson 🇬🇧 Defund the BBC! (@shelf_life64) September 26, 2020

2015-2016: I don’t know if I’m down with calling the media ‘enemy of the people’ Now: no doubt, media is enemy of the people They only have themselves to blame — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) September 26, 2020

First, we live in a Republic. Second, this is literally following the constitution to the T. — John (@john122187) September 26, 2020

Gaslighting. At no point is following the constitution, an assault on democracy — Rotorhead Craig (@bigbdad18) September 26, 2020

What makes me laugh is this “peaceful transfer of power” if Trump loses, I’m still waiting for the peaceful transfer of power from the Dems after Clinton lost and Obama had to leave – they have never conceded power peacefully! — Gareth (@Brit_Indy) September 26, 2020

We’re still waiting for criminal indictments related to that “peaceful transfer of power” to the Trump administration.

You mean he’s assaulting your plan for a Marxist society? — The Mad Max 🇺🇸 (@RealMaxRock) September 26, 2020

We have confirmed that we need to write a headline that puts a narrative out there so we can use it to justify further headlines….additionally, we aren't in a democracy. — Metal Millennial (@RealMetalMill) September 26, 2020

Fire whoever the hell tweeted this — Martin Luther Cream (@cream_martin) September 26, 2020

What nonsense is this headline? It's a madlibs of paranoia. — "Sometimes, I think you WANT to lose!" (@LayDewis) September 26, 2020

More Democrat fear porn. — Halanna 🇺🇸 (@JustHalanna) September 26, 2020

Unhinged leftists say what? — B_T_C (@bozotheclone) September 26, 2020

Dear God please go drink some chamomile tea and calm down. You’ve been flogging this crap for years now and none of it’s ever panned out. — davidthompson (@BlackRifleKitty) September 26, 2020

Anyone who fears Trump is planning an assault on Democracy has believed that ever since he was inaugurated, so where’s the story?

