Sen. Chuck Schumer seems to be a strong believer in the “dying wish” clause of the Constitution. He already had his anti-Amy Coney Barrett statement ready to go the minute she was formally nominated, and at a press conference Saturday evening, he said that Ruth Bader Ginsburg must be “turning over in her grave up in heaven” knowing that all of her hard work will now be overturned by the Glorious ACB.

First of all, she hasn’t even been buried yet — she’s lying in state in the Capitol, so we’re pretty sure she’s not turning over in her grave.