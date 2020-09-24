As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas caught a mostly peaceful Breonna Taylor protester in Louisville on video telling a line of cops, “All y’all get ready to f**king die!’ hours before two police officers were shot during the mostly peaceful protests. We’re going to ignore Goodyear’s company ban and go ahead and say that blue lives matter.

The New York Post is reporting Thursday that “a white Louisville police major reportedly disparaged people protesting racial injustice and police brutality as ‘punks’ who will be washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives, according to a report.”

The “shocking” email by Maj. Bridget Hallahan continues:

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body.”

We haven’t been so outraged since President Trump called murderous MS-13 gang members “animals.”

Our only objection is her dragging Walmart into it … no way any of these Antifa punks could get a job there if they tried.

Seconded.

