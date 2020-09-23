If you’re on Twitter now and follow reporters and news channels like we do, you’ll see very little other than Democrats and journalists freaking out over the idea that President Trump wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transition of power, “win, lose, or draw.” As we reported earlier, Chris Hayes was triggered that Trump would say, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” while pro-regime gunmen are prowling the streets of Louisville harassing “dissidents.” Not protesters or rioters, but dissidents.

As we said earlier, we wish Trump would have answered in a way that wouldn’t have given the media something for the entire week’s news cycle, but The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has a point. Read Brian Karem’s question again. Would Trump commit to a peaceful transition of power, “win, lose, or draw”? You’d have to ask Joe Biden about the “win” part.

I'm embarrassed for anyone defending this idiotic question. Read it again, guys. https://t.co/eNTEqptraL

I know a few White House reporters who are lovely and intelligent, careful about their work, etc., but in general … they're not sending their best or their brightest over there, are they. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 24, 2020

How many times is the DC Media Bubble going to let Trump punk them on accepting the election results. If he loses, he leaves on January 21st and there is NOTHING he can do about it. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 24, 2020

He is so yanking their chains. Gotta love it. — S Strickland (@westeast_both) September 24, 2020

He loves to gaslight them. They are so easy — Skip (@jamessk37375273) September 24, 2020

Unlike a lot of Resistance types, we’re 100 percent certain Trump will hand over the keys to the Oval Office on schedule if he loses — but as a lot of people have warned, due to the number of mail-in ballots and rule changes regarding the counting of absentee ballots, it could be weeks or even a month before we actually know who won. Don’t expect election night to be the end of it by a long shot.

I hadn't noticed that before. You're right, it's a very strange question: 'If you win (or draw or lose), will you commit to a peaceful transition of power?' Wait what? — Koen (@KoenSwinkels) September 24, 2020

Why is there a transition of power if he wins? 🤔 — Halanna 🇺🇸 (@JustHalanna) September 24, 2020

"Win"? Even if he wins, they want him to commit to a peaceful transition. They are already setting up their same response from the 2016 election. Ridiculous & disgusting. — M (@fnfray) September 24, 2020

"If you win will you commit to a peaceful transition of power?" pic.twitter.com/3hTPxPpA6v — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 24, 2020

Seems a bit early to be talking about 2025 already. — Senior Wiener (@senior_wiener) September 24, 2020

I did not catch it at the time Mollie but "draw"??? How can there be a draw and there be a transfer of power? — Vern Wuensche (@VernWuen) September 24, 2020

Draw? How does that happen ? — Carol King (@CarolKing561) September 24, 2020

I didn’t know a “draw” was an option? 🤷‍♂️ — Chris Moss DDS (@drchrisjmoss) September 24, 2020

Yeah. Struck me as odd too. — Tom in Texas (@Tommers71) September 24, 2020

That was not a question, it was an accusation. — Will Luden (@WillLuden) September 24, 2020

The question really is, “will you be a colossal dupe and leave office if the Democrats manage to steal the election using fraudulent mail in ballots?” — Breaks of Naval Air… (@Victory205) September 24, 2020

If the question were "If you lose fairly, will you commit to peaceful transition.", then it would be too boring because he would have said yes. — Goonie (@benderg1) September 24, 2020

I'd have answered "not if I win". Let them speculate as they wish about that one. — Sterling (@Sterling_65) September 24, 2020

And here's Kessler promoting half a question. The "win, lose or draw" portion are not included in the article. This would seem disqualifying for a man that earns a living lecturing people about ignoring context and manipulating quotes. pic.twitter.com/MJndsWiaSI — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) September 24, 2020

Answer: Would you be comfortable with me handling it like the previous administration? That kind of peaceful? — Tony Lazzari (@TonyLazz) September 24, 2020

We haven't had a peaceful transfer of power yet since 2016 election. BHO and HRC are mostly to blame. — Emma57 (@Politigirl57) September 24, 2020

This is exactly what he said 4 years ago.

And he has more reason now to go beyond this and say "I will behave as my predecessor did." — PozTivTee (@PozTee) September 24, 2020

has anyone asked Joe Biden this question? — dani's evil twin (@SofaKingPist) September 24, 2020

I would like to see this sort of question posed to the Dems. "If you lose again, will you commit to not using people in the FBI and other bureaucracies to undermine the winner? — PNW Shan (@PNWShan) September 24, 2020

I wish he had a better answers to questions sometimes.. " of course I commit to peacefully transition if legit. Why don't you ask the other side, they are already threatening chaos. We already have experience of what they will do.. see 2016 election" — Texas Guy (@EPDiablo) September 24, 2020

Foolish premise. But predictable. The president needs to push back quickly with less adversity. — dennis (@dennis16266254) September 24, 2020

That’s certainly not his style, though.

