While Breonna Taylor rioters are busy setting fires in Louisville and shooting cops (we’ve seen reports of two so far), there are marches and protests happening in cities across the U.S., and Ford Fischer of news2share.com reports that “activists” in Washington, D.C., are checking journalists’ media credentials and social media accounts and giving glow bracelets to identify the ones that were granted their approval. No livestreaming, though.

If they have someone to hand out glow bracelets, they’re organized — it’s no “spontaneous protest.”

The activists are looking at individual media credentials and social media accounts and giving out glow bracelets to ones they approve of. They forbid livestreaming. At least for the time being, I will refrain from streaming for my safety and add updates here. pic.twitter.com/GT1IFJM1Cx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020

Washington DC. Antifa militants are screening journalists to remove “unapproved” reporters who film their violent activities. https://t.co/NAM0kdJn3x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

"Mostly peaceful" except for the part about destroying the First Amendment on a public street, so that they don't get filmed doing the "non-peaceful" stuff they are more interested in doing. https://t.co/JCNLvrIHFQ — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 24, 2020

Would you *want* to be "credentialed" by these terrorists? https://t.co/OgnWuCLB8W — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 24, 2020

They want transparency for police, judiciary system and politicians but NOT for them — Ginger Ginger (@Gin_gerr) September 24, 2020

All police who haven’t been defunded are mandated to wear body cameras, but “activists” can shut down video.

They would only do that if they were planning something illegal. — JedidiahThe0philus (@JThe0philus) September 24, 2020

Are you serious….who the hell is in charge?!!! — Deb Hearst (@DebHearst) September 24, 2020

Reason’s Robby Soave says he was instructed (nicely) not to take pictures.

Was just instructed (nicely) by the protesters not to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/uLDuOypp9e — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 24, 2020

The terrorists don’t want anyone documenting them. https://t.co/IUA2aMpa4J — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Take pictures. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Unreasonable expectation of privacy. — aristotlefourever (@aristotle4ever) September 24, 2020

Which you hopefully ignored. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2020

I hope you nicely declined their request. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 24, 2020

I hope you ignored them (nicely). — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) September 24, 2020

Well everything was extremely calm until a guy with a baseball bat did this to the Starbucks off DuPont Circle. As I took this photo a protester with a black umbrella tried to block me. pic.twitter.com/tvEk2qb2BM — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 24, 2020

Happened right in front me, I nearly jumped out of my skin. Afterward I tried to reassure umbrella man that I didn’t have a photo of the window smashing guy. “What guy?” he says. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 24, 2020

At least someone got video of that U-Haul truck in Louisville loaded with shields and signs and other rioting supplies.

