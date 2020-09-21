We’re not certain if this is the only case of its kind in the United States, but Fox 6 in Milwaukee reports that the Kenosha Unified School District sent out a statement late Sunday night informing families that children would be doing virtual learning Monday due to “a surge of employee absences being reported.” The school district apologized for the late notice and inconvenience of switching over to virtual learning at the last minute.
Corey DeAngelis is the director of school choice at the Reason Foundation:
Families in Kenosha Wisconsin just found out late last night that their public schools won't reopen today "due to a surge of employee absences."
