We’re not certain if this is the only case of its kind in the United States, but Fox 6 in Milwaukee reports that the Kenosha Unified School District sent out a statement late Sunday night informing families that children would be doing virtual learning Monday due to “a surge of employee absences being reported.” The school district apologized for the late notice and inconvenience of switching over to virtual learning at the last minute.

Corey DeAngelis is the director of school choice at the Reason Foundation:

Families in Kenosha Wisconsin just found out late last night that their public schools won't reopen today "due to a surge of employee absences."

Seven schools decided not to reopen in person hours before children were supposed to show up because employees decided not to return to work.https://t.co/HEwdqMNbNP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 21, 2020

They aren't closing the schools for just one day either The schools won't reopen for in-person learning at all this entire week Now families are left scrambling at the last minute. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 21, 2020

Families are getting the short end of the stick All schools should have the choice to reopen or not All teachers should have the choice to return to work or not But families need a choice too. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 21, 2020

If a Walmart doesn't reopen families can take their money elsewhere If a school doesn't reopen families should be able to take their children's education dollars elsewhere. We should fund students instead of institutions. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 21, 2020

Even if schools reopen families should be able to take their children's education dollars elsewhere The money is supposed to be meant for educating children – not for protecting a government monopoly. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 21, 2020

What about bus drivers and cafeteria workers? Were they set and ready to go Monday morning?

Are the teachers and employees protesting, sick or rioting?🤔 Schools were to reopen, they've had plenty of notice. — 97and29 (@97and29) September 21, 2020

That’s my question. — IdahoJypseaRose (@SneakyChi) September 21, 2020

They have to be available to riot. — Zenon (@zenon_tweeting) September 21, 2020

Is the surge of employee absence due to a sick out or a large number of them arrested for Antifa rioting? — IdahoJypseaRose (@SneakyChi) September 21, 2020

They’re either in jail or sleeping in after a late night of rioting. — waltersaysthings (@waltersaysthin1) September 21, 2020

Are they in prison or can’t continue teaching due to felony charges? — SeeNattie (@SeeNattie) September 21, 2020

Thank you for covering this! Absolutely ridiculous. Two words: Teachers’ unions. — KenoAnon 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (Parler: QNEANQN) (@TheRevo90559669) September 21, 2020

I’d say it’s time to a) hire new teachers, or b) let teachers know it’s time to stand up to the teachers union. — LaVerne TEXT Trump to 88022 (@LClynick) September 21, 2020

Straight vouchers, end the public school system entirely, do away with the national teachers unions. Let them unionize against private employers. — Pheardom (@Pheardom) September 21, 2020

Home school cooperative coming soon to a neighborhood near you… — Liz_Scenicroute 🇺🇸 (@Liz_Scenicroute) September 21, 2020

Teachers: love us! we are essential workers!

Teachers: I can’t go back to work like a cashier. I’m not essential. — Pet Lover (@pet_demo) September 21, 2020

Janitors and bus drivers still working. Teachers a no show. Unacceptable. — Real blonde (@duckylake) September 21, 2020

It’s time for the taxpayers to let the union know they won’t be playing games with them forever. There will consequences down the road for their actions. Families deserve reliable schooling for their children. — JMG (@GeigJM) September 21, 2020

Fire them. Hire teachers that actually care about kids. There are plenty of good teachers out there. — Deb fin 11 (@DebbieFinney11) September 21, 2020

Return the tax dollars. — James G. (mostly peaceful) (@CryptoJamesG) September 21, 2020

Give the money to the families — DollyMadison25 (@Buttercookie25) September 21, 2020

Fire all of the teachers, fire the staff, fire the admins, keep the maintenance personal in hand to upkeep the buildings. Refund the tax payers — Dallamar (@Dallamarr) September 21, 2020

My 7 yr old goes to in person catholic school. She had the sniffles during ragweed season. The nurse gave her a Benadryl and a new mask. Sent the old mask home for washing. All was well. Sanity prevailed. Nobody was sent home or quarantined. — Gixxilation (@tjbtorace) September 21, 2020

We got a call today because our daughter correctly refused to mask herself outside while vigorously exercising, because she knew the rules better than the teacher and apparently the nurse. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 21, 2020

It's very, very clear what is important here, and it isn't the kids. — OldSchoolRadical (@oldschoolradic1) September 21, 2020

This is gonna get those suburban moms to support the party that wants to keep these lockdowns continuing. Not. — Duke Selden (@DukeSelden) September 21, 2020

Hell hath no fury like a parent scorned with the need to find last minute daycare plans. — Patrick Star (@judgtwi) September 21, 2020

My kid, goes to one of these schools, we got the call at 10 last night, lucky for us my wife is already working from home and even if she weren't the kid is a senior, so doesn't screw us, other parents? Probably not so much — astroglide (@Astroglide13) September 21, 2020

They should just start some pod schools. Teachers want to act like this then a better option needs to be put forth. — Kazia Thornhill+🇺🇲 (@TheAmazingFluff) September 21, 2020

This is affecting my own child. It was an effort organized by the Kenosha Educators Association, the local teachers union. — Eric M (@EricCMeadows) September 21, 2020

This is bullshit. I work at an elementary school in Northern CA with 600 students. We’ve been hybrid open since 8/12. Employees have pushed the school board to open full time and we start full time 10/5. Including 6 other schools. High school next! Fire them all! — Kara Richardson 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KaraRich1121) September 21, 2020

2020 is the RIP on the headstone of teachers, never again can they call themselves leaders of anything other than hissy fits — Jeremy Palo (@scoobs2254) September 21, 2020

Teachers are definitely not heroes this year. Cowards. — Zuul of the Lake (@zombied33gmail1) September 21, 2020

So, credit to the school district for at least having a plan to open back up, even though the teachers union thwarted it?

