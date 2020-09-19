As Twitchy reported, people have already dug up a 2016 tweet from President Barack Obama telling the Senate to do its job and confirm a Supreme Court nominee as the need for a ninth justice “is undeniably clear.”

Caleb Hull has been busy Saturday hitting the video archives and he’s come up with a number of relevant flashback videos of Obama and Vice President Joe Biden both saying they’d go ahead with the confirmation process, even in an election year and only months before the election.

And he’d know, being a constitutional scholar, though the press couldn’t seem to find one of his students during his eight years in office.

Presidents do not stop working in the final year of their term … and President Trump will be running the country until at least Jan. 20, 2021.

