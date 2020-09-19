As Twitchy reported, people have already dug up a 2016 tweet from President Barack Obama telling the Senate to do its job and confirm a Supreme Court nominee as the need for a ninth justice “is undeniably clear.”

Caleb Hull has been busy Saturday hitting the video archives and he’s come up with a number of relevant flashback videos of Obama and Vice President Joe Biden both saying they’d go ahead with the confirmation process, even in an election year and only months before the election.

"When there is a vacancy on the SCOTUS, the President is to nominate someone, the Senate is to consider that nomination… There's no unwritten law that says that it can only be done on off-years. That's not in the Constitution text." pic.twitter.com/vrOi3DrkJN

Just dug up this clip of Obama in 2016:

And he’d know, being a constitutional scholar, though the press couldn’t seem to find one of his students during his eight years in office.

Obama on the 2016 empty SCOTUS seat: "Let the American people watch him. Let him answer questions in front of the voters — Republican, Democrat, and independent — and then call a vote." pic.twitter.com/pFNwrsYxFe — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Obama in 2016: "The Constitution says that I nominate candidates for SCOTUS when there's a vacancy… [The Senate's] job is to give this person a hearing, to show the courtesy of meeting with them. They are then free to vote whatever their conscience dictates." pic.twitter.com/6KZ02evd6J — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Obama in 2016: "I'm going to do my job. I'm going to nominate somebody… It's not as if the Senate calendar is so full that we do not have time to get this done." pic.twitter.com/4mdp8hKMtv — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Obama in 2016: "It is tempting to make this confirmation process simply an extension of our divided politics, but to go down that path would be wrong. It would be a betrayal of our best traditions. And a betrayal of the vision of our founding documents." pic.twitter.com/qa55P1uHNk — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Obama in 2016: "Our Supreme Court really is unique. It's supposed to be above politics. It has to be. And it should stay that way." pic.twitter.com/fxqvmDw5uB — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Obama in 2016: "I have fulfilled my Constitutional duty. Now it's time for the Senate to do theirs. Presidents do not stop working in the final year of their term. Neither should a Senator." pic.twitter.com/Je4OAL7BDo — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Presidents do not stop working in the final year of their term … and President Trump will be running the country until at least Jan. 20, 2021.

Biden in 2016: "I would go forward with the confirmation process as chairman. Even a few months before a presidential election… just as the Constitution requires." pic.twitter.com/r0WVdlitOK — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020

Joe Biden in 2016: "I would go forward with the confirmation process as chairman. Even a few months before a presidential election… just as the Constitution requires." pic.twitter.com/mK2i8A2gXn — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 19, 2020

This is why he's taking the day off today. Hoping the internet will forget. — GrumpyOldMan99 (@GrumpyOldMan_99) September 19, 2020

Guess Biden forgot as usual that he said that. — sandra key (@sewingsandra) September 19, 2020

The Democrats don't ever envision the shoe potentially being on the other foot….. It's going to be the same way with the Electoral College….. There will someday be a presidential election in which the Democrat wins the electoral vote and the Republican wins the popular vote. — Todd Krieger (@ToddKrieger1) September 19, 2020

Imagine the screaming if they do eliminate the Electoral College and the day comes when the Republicans win the popular vote and a Democrat would have won the Electoral vote — Greg Sopko (@GregSopko) September 19, 2020

Joe Biden got this RIGHT … just as the "constitution requires". US Senate should DO THEIR JOB.

Voting yes, if candidate is qualified; voting no ONLY if the candidate is not qualified. Timing is not a factor. — WLW-3 (@WhiteKlpwlw) September 19, 2020

Just love it when 44's words and tweets come back to haunt him. Does make my day. — Alvin Sedig (@alvinator2u) September 19, 2020

Elections have consequences — Conservative Cajun (@jsavoie67) September 19, 2020

