As Twitchy reported, people have already dug up a 2016 tweet from President Barack Obama telling the Senate to do its job and confirm a Supreme Court nominee as the need for a ninth justice “is undeniably clear.”
Caleb Hull has been busy Saturday hitting the video archives and he’s come up with a number of relevant flashback videos of Obama and Vice President Joe Biden both saying they’d go ahead with the confirmation process, even in an election year and only months before the election.
Just dug up this clip of Obama in 2016:
"When there is a vacancy on the SCOTUS, the President is to nominate someone, the Senate is to consider that nomination… There's no unwritten law that says that it can only be done on off-years. That's not in the Constitution text." pic.twitter.com/vrOi3DrkJN
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 19, 2020