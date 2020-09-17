We sort of hate to give any publicity to House candidate Alexandra Owensby, but we’re not sure this is the sort of publicity the Democratic challenger wants. We can go back through our photo archives and find just about anybody flashing the “white power” hand sign, including Barack Obama. Here’s Owensby accusing Rep. Thomas Massie of making the white power hand sign “when racial tensions are at an all-time high.”

Seriously?

